Crossville Police and the Department of Children’s Services were called to investigate a report of a child playing in the street. Their investigation not only found this to be true, but also led to the discovery of two other children left unattended.
Dylan Sunderland Kelly, 48, 1 Burnett St., Apt. 283, was jailed on a probation violation warrant from Putnam County and on a new charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
Jennifer Lynn DeYoung, 39, 1 Burnett St., Apt. 283, was charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Both were jailed under $8,000 bond.
The incident occurred Monday when around 10:15 a.m. when Ptl. Corey Kelsch, while on patrol on N. Main St., observed a toddler playing in the middle of the street that runs beside the Crossville Municipal Building.
The officer stopped and attempted to identify the child — who turned out to be 2 years old — but the child was unable to tell the officer a name or where the child lived. While trying to talk to the child, the manager of the Village Inn approached the officer and said the child’s parents were tenants at the inn.
Police then made contact with DeYoung and Kelly, who told them they had fallen asleep and that the youngster had gotten out of their apartment. They added it was not the first time the child had done this.
Police then learned that the couple had been charged with watching two other children — ages 3 and 5 — who were unattended next door. DeYoung told police the couple “often lets the children sleep until about 10. The father of the two goes to work at 6 a.m. and he told police he was unaware his children were being left alone.
The two children were left in the father’s custody and DeYoung and Kelly were taken to the Justice Center for booking. DCS was also notified of what city officers had found. The report does not indicate what happened to the child found in the street.
