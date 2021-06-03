**Crossville Lions Silver.jpg

The Crossville Lions Club is celebrating 25 years of serving Crossville and Cumberland County.  Allen Foster, Cumberland County mayor, and James Mayberry, Crossville mayor, both have proclaimed June 4 as Crossville Lions Club Day in recognition of the club’s service and dedication to the betterment of our community for the past 25 years.  Accepting the proclamation are Crossville Lions Club representatives, standing from left, Ella Loveday, Charles Loveday, Jodi Fields, Lewis Taylor, Diane Long and Rick Potter

