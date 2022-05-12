The Cumberland County Farmer’s Market is open Saturdays in Crossville from 6:30 a.m.-noon at the Farmer’s Market pavilion at the corner of Hwy. 70 N. and Livingston Rd. Wednesdays, you can shop in Fairfield Glade at the corner of Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Goods will vary throughout the season.

Tags

Trending Video