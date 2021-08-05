NASHVILLE, (AP) — Tennessee’s top health official said Monday that the state sees no signs that the resurgence of COVID-19 is slowing, though she saw hope in a recent bump in vaccinations.
Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey’s comments coincided with announcements in the state about mask requirements. The University of Tennessee is requiring students and employees to wear masks indoors for classrooms and labs and mandated student academic events at its various campuses for the fall semester. Meanwhile, Shelby County, which includes Memphis, will require masks in county-owned facilities open to the public.
Piercey told reporters that Tennessee has seen a 204% increase in the last week in new cases, with hospitalizations hitting the level experienced in February. She said the state is beginning to see an uptick in deaths, though those happen at a lag of several weeks.
Cumberland County reported 259 active cases on Tuesday, the most recent data available from the state. That’s up from one active case on July 5.
There have been 143 deaths in Cumberland County since March 2020.
The outbreak fueled by the delta variant, she stressed, is widely among the unvaccinated, with less than 0.2% of Tennessee’s vaccinated population getting COVID-19. She said those so-called breakthrough cases are rare and usually mild, and 80% of the limited cases where vaccinated people are hospitalized are among people 65 and older.
“I don’t want you to get into the habit of thinking that vaccine doesn’t matter, or that you’re likely to get a breakthrough infection, because you’re very, very likely to not do that,” Piercey said.
She also said vaccine uptake is up 22% week-over-week, from 62,000 to 76,000 a week. There are week-over-week increases in 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, she said.
In Cumberland County, 45,642 vaccines have been administered, an increase of 1,166 doses since July 15. Overall, about 40.35% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37.53% of the population considered fully vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated is a personal decision and should be made by an individual and their doctor and other trusted advisors,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said in a newsletter Wednesday.
Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 of states for vaccination rates, with 39.2% of its total population fully inoculated against COVID-19, compared to 49.7% for the country as a whole, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination tracker.
Vaccines are free and available at the Cumberland County Health Department or other providers. Visit vaccinefinder.org to find a provider near you. The Health Department offers vaccines daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
Testing is also provided at the Cumberland County Health Department Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon. These times may be adjusted as demand warrants.
Heather Mullinix, editor of the Crossville Chronicle, contributed to this report.
