While the Cumberland County Board of Education has discussed joining the Tennessee Middle Schools Athletic Association for several months, it was Wednesday night when the athletic committee took its formal vote, recommending the county’s nine elementary schools join.
The Chronicle has learned that the full board will consider the recommendation to join the statewide athletic association when it meets tonight at 6 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St. — less than 24 hours later.
The agenda released to the community last Friday afternoon did not mention the TMSAA proposal under the athletic committee or any other portion of the agenda.
Teresa Boston, chairperson for the board, told the Chronicle she believed there would be a motion to amend the agenda to include the item during the Thursday meeting.
The Cumberland County Board of Education’s athletic committee voted Wednesday to recommend that the full board add the county’s nine elementary schools to the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association.
Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, said, “We’ve had a magnitude of these conversations. There’s a lot of information that’s out there. A lot of it’s great, a lot of it’s true, some of it’s not great, some of it’s not true.”
TMSAA is a nonprofit organization that regulates interscholastic sports at the middle-school level.
If Cumberland County Schools were to add their middle school sports programs to TMSAA, every sport would be under the same rules and regulations, which means changes in middle-school sports.
Some of the changes involved would include:
• Seasons would be created for each sport to prevent scheduling conflicts—this means a few sports’ seasons may be changed from spring to fall.
• Middle school teams can compete against other TMSAA schools, including in state tournaments.
• The schools would have access to TMSAA-sanctioned referees for games and tournaments.
• The schools would be able to add more programs.
• All TMSAA athletes would have catastrophic insurance coverage in case of injury.
For all of Cumberland County Schools’ elementary schools to join the organization, it would cost $2,700 per year in dues. An addition $15,000 would also be used to fund coaching supplements and supplies, making the total cost burden of joining the program $17,700.
At the committee meeting, several coaches, teachers and parents were invited to discuss the matter.
“It was asked of us to create an additional forum in addition to the other 11 meetings that we have had surrounding this topic that was hosted and held with principals, Director [of Schools William] Stepp, athletic directors, coaches, parents, the actual group of TMSAA and like-minded individuals that had questions,” Davis said.
The decision to hold this meeting came from the board’s May 25 meeting, when 7th District representative Rebecca Hamby said parents were not given timely notice for the 11 meetings Davis spoke of.
Dan Schlafer, who has been involved with the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association for many years, started the forum by expressing his support of joining TMSAA from his experience with the organization.
“There is no downside in our membership in the TMSAA. We’ve got the opportunity now to sanction sports and to give opportunities for state championships for middle school athletes, which is exciting. It’s phenomenal,” Schlafer said. “We have the opportunity to become better informed about what athletics are all about. Education-based athletics and transformational coaching are keys to success for the lives of our students.”
Schlafer also offered to stay behind at the end of the meeting to answer any questions people had for him.
Not everyone felt the same way about TMSAA. Nathan Klaus, a parent to South Cumberland Elementary students, cited concerns with the way TMSAA could change middle-school sports.
“I don’t think, overall, that this is a bad idea. I really don’t. I think the problem is you’re rushing into something you don’t need to rush into,” Klaus said.
“If you turn this over to the state, who makes all the rules, all the regulations, you lose all that control you have now,” Klaus continued. “We also need to think about the fact that yes, there was a call for the public to respond and be able to come here today, two days ago. There wasn’t a big public outreach. Nobody knew about your 11 meetings.”
Despite the few objections from parents, the coaches at the meetings unanimously supported the idea of joining TMSAA.
Brian Templeton, a parent and the coach of Stone Memorial Middle School baseball team, shared his perspective.
“As a parent, I really like this. I like the potential that it brings for multi-sport athletes. I’ve got a son that’s going into the eighth grade, plays two sports, he’s adding another, and it’s hard. It’s hard because the seasons kind of blend,” Templeton said. “I think that could encourage other kids to seek out and try new sports. That good for their development in all aspects.”
“We struggle with finding umpires because we’re not in the association. We may have 15 games on our schedule, and we may end up some year only getting to play eight to 10,” Templeton added.
Another aspect of TMSAA is the way it would form teams at the middle-school level. Currently, every sport other than basketball has two feeder teams—one going to Cumberland County High School and the other to Stone Memorial High School, depending on the middle school the players are from. There are few exceptions, such as soccer, cross country and golf, as noted by Athletic Director Dean Patton—these sports have countywide teams.
One of the concerns parents have with TMSAA are about what would happen to the county’s basketball program, because each elementary school has its own middle-school basketball team, with Pine View and Crab Orchard having a co-opt team.
Stepp said this was a misconception at the May 25 meeting, saying, “I am not changing any sport at any school at all. No basketball program is going anywhere.”
Patton explained that basketball teams will not be forced into two teams in the upcoming school year, as the basketball programs are in a unique situation where there is an “overwhelming” number of players, allowing for the schools to sustain their own teams.
However, he said that the school district will be looking into eventually moving middle-school basketball to two teams, and to have a third, countywide team as an outlet for those who don’t make the other teams to “have the best of both worlds.”
“We never want to develop a structure — countywide, middle school — where a child loses an opportunity. That has been my goal,” Patton said.
After hearing from several more coaches who spoke of their support for joining TMSAA, the board members present discussed whether joining TMSAA should be recommended to the full board or not.
Hamby said she did not understand why funding TMSAA takes priority over other needs the school district has discussed in the past year, such as more fencing and security at the schools.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said, “I don’t think it’s more important than this or more important than that. You do as many as you can with what you’ve got. We’re talking about $17,700 in a $60 million budget.”
Davis said, “This seems to be very pennies on the dollar in comparison to the monies that we throw at other areas that may or may not have direct measurable meaningful impact not only in their lives but in our communities lives as well.
The athletic committee voted to recommend joining TMSAA to the full board, with Davis and 2nd District representative Robert Safdie voting yes. The full board meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday night.
