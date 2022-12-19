Two-year-old Philip Adams IV had three wishes: meet Spider-Man, ride the school bus with his sister and meet Santa.
They were the biggest dreams the tiny toddler wanted more than anything.
His sweet family has a bigger wish – that he will live.
“He’s just a baby,” his mama, Ashley, said.
“In all likelihood, based on any sort of statistic, this is his last Christmas.”
Philip was born in the middle of the pandemic, on June 29, 2020. He developed hemalytic uremic syndrome, a rare and serious disease that attacks his red blood cells, causes blood clots and destroys small blood vessels leading to organ failure, high blood pressure, seizures, blood-clotting problems, kidney disease, stroke or coma.
Before the HUS diagnosis, he was in complete kidney and liver failure and had started going into heart failure when he was admitted to the hospital. To keep his tiny body functioning, he spent the next 30 days on a ventilator, was on hemodialysis for 21 days straight, had feeding tubes and was put on a continuous renal replacement therapy machine.
Less than a month after his second birthday, the disease took hold of the baby boy’s body after doctors said he was infected with E.coli 0157, which produces a Shiga-toxic bacterium that can enter the bloodstream and damage vessels, leading to HUS.
According to the Mayo Clinic, children younger than 5 are more likely to develop HUS disease after being infected by certain strains of E.coli infection, though only a fraction of those diagnosed with E.coli 0157 develop HUS.
When Philip didn’t improve, doctors concluded that something else was attacking the little boy’s body. After further testing, they found that Philip had the genetic form of HUS known as atypical-HUS, triggered by the E.coli infection.
He was diagnosed Sept. 7.
“Unfortunately for my son, he has the genetic form that is a one in a 2.5 million chance,” Ashley said. “There are only 90 other people in the world who have been diagnosed with his particular form of this. So, there’s no research, and there’s only one medication, and he is not responding to that medication.”
She added that the medication is $100,000 per infusion and is only shown to slow the progression of the disease in some, but it doesn’t stop the disease.
The prognosis was every parent’s worst nightmare: they would have six months to a year with their son, and if he lived beyond that, it “will be an absolute miracle.”
“There’s nobody on the face of the Earth that has lived longer than five years with aHUS – period, ever,” Ashley continued.
Philip is 2. When they did the math, they would have six months to three years left with their son.
A hospital social worker asked Philip if he could do anything, what he would like to do. His answers were as pure and selfless as a 2-year-old’s answers could be. He wanted to meet “Spidey Man,” talk to Santa Claus and ride the school bus with his big sister.
“So, we got all that arranged and got that done for him because the likelihood that he is ever going to get on a school bus to go to a school — it’s not there,” Ashley said. “It’s what he wants to do. It’s huge to him.”
He loved the school bus ride and enjoyed getting to visit with Santa. Still, they were struggling with managing a visit with Spider-Man, when a serendipitous opportunity presented itself. Stone Memorial High School was having a superhero meet-and-greet fundraiser event for the cheer team’s competition.
“He liked Spider-Man. I think the mask scared him,” she said. “Once he took the mask off and got warmed up a little bit, he was good. There’s a big difference between seeing him on TV and seeing him in person. But he sleeps with his Spider-Man every night.”
Currently, the precious baby is in stage-3 kidney failure, has an enlarged heart, his liver is failing and he is highly immunocompromised. He has blood transfusions every week, is being treated for high blood pressure, and they are starting to see the signs of progression.
“He’s starting to swell,” Ashley said.
His stomach and brain are swelling, and the ventricles in his heart are enlarged.
“We’re just having to watch this take its progression,” Ashley said, fearing the approaching six-month mark in March. “I’m really hopeful that we will at least make it there, and then hopeful we’ll make it another six months. That’s really all I can keep going.”
The next steps for him include central vein ports and feeding tubes.
His mother lives with him full time at the hospital now, while his dad works and takes care of his 5-year-old sister, who they were told may also have the genetic form of aHUS disease and is awaiting her test results.
The thoughts shadow every special event, holiday, birthday and outing: this is the last time the family will get to share it with Philip.
Ashley said, “It’s a pretty sobering thing when they come to you and say, ‘Have you thought about your son’s funeral arrangements?’
“It’s devastating.”
Ashley said Philip told Santa that he “just wants his mommy to be OK when he’s gone.”
“It broke my heart,” she said. “Of course, no one has told this 2-year-old that he was dying. And he’s come to us and he has kind of told us. He keeps saying he’s going to miss me. So, he knows something, maybe even something that I don’t know.”
She described Philip as a sweet, loving kid, who is tough and brave, loves music, dancing, jumping and singing every chance he can. He loves “Blues Clues” and “Cocomelon.” He can be shy, but once he warms up to you, Ashley said “he’ll talk your ear off.” He loves his blankies and loves to clean.
“He’s the neatest toddler I’ve ever met,” Ashley said. “He has endured more than most adults and still smiles everyday.”
To offer support, search “Baby Philip” at GoFundMe.com.
