About 50 hikers with the Fairfield Glade hiking group kicked off the 2023 Cumberland County Hiking Marathon Friday at Black Mountain. The 2-mile loop trail is one of 11 hikes hiking marathon participants can complete in September to earn a Hiking Marathon patch. The trails add up to 26.2 miles, though participants can complete as many or as few of the trails as they wish and make their own challenge, logging hikes at www.hikingmarathon.com.
Time to hit the trails
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Heather Mullinix
