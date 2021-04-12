A supercell is a thunderstorm sometimes referred to as rotating thunderstorm. It has the presence of a mesocyclone, which is a deep, persistently rotating updraft.
For this reason, these storms are the most likely storms to produce a tornado. Thursday April 8, a supercell developed over western Cumberland County just after 3 p.m.
The supercell produced an EF-0 tornado with wind estimated at 85 mph in the area of the Uplands Retirement campus and Pleasant Hill Elementary.
The funnel cloud’s path was only 125 yards wide. That supercell was responsible for wind damage for over 5 miles. It finally lifted about five miles to the northeast of Pleasant Hill after passing over Claysville Road and Stonecrest Loop.
The tornado also blew down trees on Bud Tanner Road but it was strongest in the Pleasant Hill area.
This is the 23rd tornado in recorded data in Cumberland County since 1928. This averages out to a tornado every four years.
Ten of these tornadoes have come in April which is the most active month in the county.
There is no worry about severe weather developing in the county this week. The highest rain chance is only 30% during the next five days. It is going to be cooler this week with high temperatures in the low 60s and dropping to the upper 30s on a couple of nights.
You can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
