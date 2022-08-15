Only halfway through the month, Cumberland County has received the normal monthly rainfall for August.
The next two weeks are expected to be above normal on precipitation, so the month is going to end with quite a total, just like in July.
Thunderstorms will begin to increase at mid-to-late week and continue through the weekend unfortunately. High temperatures will range from 75 to 80 degrees, way below normal for this time of year.
On Aug. 10-11, an official rain gauge on the north side of Lake Tansi picked up an incredible 5 1/2 inches of rain in just two days.
Readers who have noticed a very bright planet in the evening sky to the east and southeast are seeing the planet Jupiter. It really brightens up the late evening sky. Readers can send queries anytime at weather1@charter.net.
