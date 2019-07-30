After early week showers and thunderstorms, Wednesday through the weekend will be typical summer with about a 30 to 40 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm and highs in the low to mid-80s. For the week of Aug. 5-10, I am seeing the chance of thunderstorms on the increase and a little cool down with highs mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s.
We have no excessive heat in sight for us for awhile. August is normally a month with heat and humidity and scattered thunderstorms almost every day somewhere on the Plateau. Much drier weather usually comes in September and October, but that can be dependent on the hurricane season.
Rainfall across Cumberland County through July 29 has mostly ranged from 5 inches in Crossville to 6 and 1/2 inches in Fairfield Glade. I will have the final totals for the month in next week's column.
Sunrise is now at 5:46 a.m. and sunset at 7:47 p.m. On one of these lovely nights, check out the planet Jupiter about an hour after sunset. It will be shining brightly in the southern sky.
If you have any weather questions or need weather data, I would love to hear from you. Drop me an email anytime at weather1@charter.net.
