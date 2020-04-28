Nonprofit thrift stores and parent agencies have felt the impacts of closing their doors over the past month following the executive order issued by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our store has been closed since April 3. I had to lay off our five hourly staff. The salaried staff are all working from home. We had to stop the pick-ups for the Restore,” Melinda Hendricks, executive director of Cumberland County Habitat For Humanity said.
The closure of the resale store has had a big impact on the local Habitat For Humanity affiliate because sales are a large part of the budget that supports the local office.
Habitat, which typically finances loans for its homeowners is also feeling the effects of layoffs of some of their homeowners.
“We have homeowners, that have been laid off, so we will work with them to see how we can help to get back on track (with payments),” Hendricks said. “We are hopeful that when we open on May 4, with safety precautions in place that our customers and volunteers will be back and ready to return to normal. We have lost a month of sales in the store.”
She said they miss the customers and volunteers in both the thrift store and office.
Denise Melton, director of the House of Hope and its thrift store, Threads of Hope, said they plan to reopen May 4.
“Staff only will be there the week of April 27 so we can make sure we adapt to the guidelines for retail stores. We may have to adjust hours and days depending on how much volunteer staff feel comfortable with returning. We may have to close a day to get items processed and will close at times to just clean. We have been able to pay our staff since being closed,” Melton said.
The agency employs 11 people at the store and three at the office.
“We have taken a hit with the retail sales, of course, and the sales directly support House of Hope and all the services and programs for children. Even though we can pay salaries, if this last much longer, our services and programs will suffer,” she said.
She said the group had funding for emergencies in the event of a fire, flood or tornado, but never thought it would be a pandemic that would cause the closure.
“We have adjusted to be able to meet the needs of our clients and to even meet true needs of things clients may need through our thrift store. It has posed some challenges to maintain social distancing, and meet the needs of the community, but we have done it,” Melton said.
She said the House of Hope has always been set up so the Department of Children’s Services and law enforcement can use a keyless entry for emergencies.
“I had set up forms for an email referral system from DCS and other organizations years ago for client needs and it proved to be very efficient. That made this whole process much easier when the pandemic hit. Clients not referred by others have left messages on the phone and even via Facebook, and we do phone interviews to determine the need. Staff with House of Hope have all been working from home and going in to gather items for clients, if needed,” Melton said.
She said she watches for posts on Facebook and tries to meet their needs, or refer them to an agency that can.
Cumberland Good Samaritans offices and thrift store have been closed since the middle of March.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the office has a skeleton crew working with the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency and Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disasters (VOAD) for emergency response only.
“Cumberland Good Samaritans and VOAD are currently responding to requests being made, while trying our best to work as isolated as possible. This is why the best way to help is with a donation to the relief account. We want to do our part by minimizing any risk for exposure to the virus as we work. The relief fund also helps us with having flexibility to respond to different crisis needs as they may arise.
“To the loyal donors of Cumberland Good Samaritans, we appreciate you so much and hope that as you are cleaning out your closets during this down time, you will plan to hold on to those items for us. We plan to pick up right where we left off as soon as we are given the green light to do so,” the page states.
Office and administration have been working from home.
Melanie Phillips, assistant director of Cumberland God Samaritans, said they plan to start accepting donations again May 4, but is unsure of the date the store will reopen. The group is waiting for direction from its board of directors.
Jeffrey Hood of Crossville is a devoted thrift store customer.
“I have missed thrifting more than anything else. For me, thrifting is both a hobby and sometimes a source of pocket money when I find something that I do not want to keep, but know it is something worth more than it is priced,” Hood said. “My thrifting schedule has been to try to hit half of our local shops one one day and the remainder a different day each week. Occasionally, I may visit my favorite shops a couple of times a week if I have time.”
He said he’s looking forward to being able to shop in thrift stores again, but feels a little uneasy.
“I am very conflicted about the idea of reopening our stores on May 1 and I wonder how many will feel comfortable in doing so on this schedule. As much as I miss what I consider a treasure hunt, I will not be one of those lined up at the door waiting to get in on the first day,” Hood said. “I've been asking myself, when I do start again, will I wear a mask? Will I wear gloves? Probably. Defiantly probably. I will continue to listen to our local, state and national medical experts to guide my decisions, and as I do with all things in my life, I will err on the side of caution. I'm not a risk taker and won't be doing any unnecessary in-store shopping until I feel it is safe to do so.”
Like many others who have been cleaning out closets and attics, he said he’s been going through many things he has accumulated.
“I suspect the thrift shops will be overwhelmed when they do get to reopen, both by folks making donations and those of us looking to buy them,” Hood said. “The great thing about thrifting is that if you miss finding a jewel one day, you'll discover one another day. The trick is to not give up the search.”
