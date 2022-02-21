Three candidates are seeking the Cumberland County Road Superintendent position in the upcoming election. Scott Griffin, Stanley Hall and Kevin Music have filed their petitions for the May 3 Republican County Primary Election. The winner will be unopposed in the August general election.
Incumbent Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock told the Chronicle he had decided to retire and not seek re-election.
Griffin and Music spoke to members of the Cumberland County Republican Party Feb. 15. Hall was not present.
Scott Griffin
Scott Griffin has worked at the county’s road department for more than 20 years, with 11 years as a foreman for the department.
He shared a few ideas he would like to implement if elected to the road superintendent post. The first is organizing the departments into crews that serve specific geographic areas of the county, called zones.
“We have 1,700 roads and 1,100 miles of roads,” Griffin said. “One man cannot cover these roads. I try every day. I run out a tank of gas. My truck has 258,000 miles on it. You can’t do it.”
A zoning system would ensure a crew leader would identify issues on roads more quickly.
“The crew leader knows what the problem is. He knows if a road sign is gone, a stop sign is gone. He knows if there’s a pothole there,” Griffin said.
Right now, Griffin said there are roads he may not see unless a complaint is called to the office. Under a zone program, everyone should see a county truck on their road “at least once a week.”
Griffin said the county needs to work on ditches to resolve problems caused by water standing on roads. That causes potholes.
As the county continues to grow, he said there is a need to maintain the county’s roads.
“Every day, we’re installing culverts for people on new homes. We’ve got to fix these roads where they’ll hold up under the traffic,” Griffin said.
Griffin also wants to work with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster on a dead animal removal program and locating a place to take brush when trees are cut from across roadways. Right now, the department has no where to dispose of those things.
“I have to pour lime on it, and you all have to drive by it until it’s gone,” he said.
While many people would like to see more asphalt roads in the county, Griffin noted the budgetary constraints of the department and the high cost of asphalt roads of about $100,000 a mile.
Griffin said he had dedicated many years of his life to the road office, working days and nights.
“You may not see us out every hour and a half on the road, but a lot of times, we’re on that road of a nighttime,” he said.
Kevin Music
Kevin Music, current manager for the city of Crossville’s street department, said he has 32 years experience in road maintenance. After high school, he started with the county road department and worked for several years before joining the city’s department, where he has worked for 22 years.
“I’ve worked in every aspect you could get,” Music said, noting he’s worked as a laborer, line equipment operator, heavy equipment operator, lead supervisor and street manager. “I control any aspects whatsoever to do with your city streets, from the red lights, sidewalks, crosswalks, your signage, your striping, your paving and your pothole patching.”
Music said potholes were a concern “everywhere.” That’s why the city purchased a DuraPatcher that has helped prolong the patch on city streets.
His plans for the county road department include cleaning ditch lines, adding road striping, and properly marking road signs.
“Road signage is a big issue,” he said. “That could be life or death. If they can’t find your road, they may not get to you.”
He said he wanted to evaluate the county’s budget for salt and snow removal to develop a plan to improve that aspect of the county road department.
“We try hard in the city to keep your roads clean and do a fairly good job at that. I think I can bring a lot of experience to that,” Music said.
Music added he wanted to be transparent and accessible to the community. He noted the city has a website where citizens can report road issues and receive updates on work orders.
He added he wants to have a professional and courteous office to serve the public.
“We may not always be able to fix your problem, but we can be courteous, we can talk about what’s going on and we can explain why,” Music said. “If my department cannot answer your questions, I will always be available. I have a history of being available in my position now. You will never call my office that you won’t get me if you want me. I may have to call you back later, but I’ll always call you back.”
Music said he understands the department’s budgetary constraints and said he has experience in budgeting.
Early voting for the Cumberland County Primary Election is set April 13-28, with Election Day set May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.