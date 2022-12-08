Three names have been put forth to fill the two-year Crossville City Council vacancy created by RJ Crawford’s election as mayor.
Council members will choose between Rob Harrison, Ricky Myers and Danny Wyatt during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Harrison sat on the council until Dec. 1. He lost his November bid for re-election in a three-candidate race for two seats. He was nominated by Crawford and council members Art Gernt and Mike Turner during the council’s work session Tuesday night.
“I’d rather get that person, whoever it is, sworn in so they can start getting caught up,” Crawford said. “Two of those three, though, have served on council, so two of the three would be able to step right in.”
Wyatt, the other previous council member, and Myers were both nominated by council newcomer Turner, who attended his first council meeting via telephone. Council member Scot Shanks was absent.
The council will also appoint the mayor pro tem during the upcoming meeting.
“I think it would be intelligent and smart for us to maybe put Art on there,” said Crawford, citing both Gernt’s experience on the council and the proximity of his home to City Hall.
“I would be honored to be mayor pro tem,” Turner said. “I’m retired and live 1 mile from City Hall. I am interested.”
Turner received the highest number of votes in the 2022 race. Former Mayor James Mayberry used that measure to nominate Gernt mayor pro tem in 2018. Shanks turned down the 2020 nomination, which then went to Crawford, a political newcomer at the time.
He added, “Art would be great also, and he’s my friend and will still be my friend after it’s over.”
Crawford stressed his suggestion was in regard to Gernt’s veteran status on the council and was not meant as a slight to Turner.
“The first year, you’re kind of drinking water from a fire hose until you get trained up,” he said. “I was just trying to save you the stressors that I had, but if something you want to do … I think, it don’t matter, it is what it is.”
Turner, a retired Crossville fire chief, replied, “I’ve drank a lot of water from fire hydrants,” which got a laugh from the audience.
“Mike, it sounds like it’s yours, buddy,” Crawford said.
Also to be on the agenda are the appointments of city judge and a member to Crossville Regional Planning Commission.
Crawford said Ivy Gardner Mayberry has agreed to continue as city judge for another two-year term. No nominee was given for the planning commission, on which Harrison was the City Council liaison and served as secretary.
The meeting convenes at 7 p.m. in Crossville City Hall at 392 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.