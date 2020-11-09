Three men were seriously injured in two separate motorcycle crashes last week, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. All three ended up hospitalized in regional trauma centers,
The first crash was reported shortly before noon Thursday in the 5300 block of Hwy. 70 N. when two motorcycles collided and one continued into the rear of a passenger vehicle, according to Trooper Nick Neal’s report.
One motorcycle drivers were identified as Greg Horn, 48, and Richard T. Hodgin, 26, both of the Crossville area. Driver of the car was identified as Henry Levelle, 73, of Pikeville.
According to Neal’s preliminary report, Hodgin was driving a 2006 Honda CBR south on Hwy. 70 N. when he attempted to pass a 2006 Kwak Z10 driven by Horn and Levelle’s 2016 Hyundai.
At some point, Hodgin decided he could not complete the passing maneuver because of northbound traffic and quickly turned back into the south lane of travel, crashing into Horn’s motorcycle and, sending it into a ditch on the left side of the road and into a ditch.
Hodgin’s motorcycle continued and struck the rear of a Levelle’s car and left the roadway on the right side, striking a tree.
Both motorcycle riders were airlifted from the Crossville Raceway facility to regional trauma centers. Levelle was not injured.
The report indicates that charges are pending against Hodgins and Horn.
The second crash was reported Friday shortly after 7 p.m. on the second entrance to Bear Creek Rd. and was investigated by Trooper Bobby Barker.
It was reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle driven by Michael Hammons, 46, Mayberry St., Crossville, was traveling west on the county road when the motorcycle went out of control on a curve, went into a slide on its right side down the roadway and struck a fence and barbed wire fence.
Hammons was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center by ambulance and later to The University of Tennessee for treatment of his injuries.
Charges may be pending in this case, according to the preliminary report.
