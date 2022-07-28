Three persons were hurt — two seriously — in a Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Lantana Rd. and Miller Ave., according to Crossville Police. Charges including felony reckless endangerment are pending against one of the drivers.
According to CPD’s Sgt. Crystal Massey’s report, a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by Joshua D. Smith, 34, address redacted from the report, was traveling north on Miller Ave. and failed to stop for a red light.
The Dodge crashed into a Kia SCR driven by Marilyn M. Shultis, 57, address redacted.
The impact sent both vehicles out of the intersection, with one coming to rest against a light pole and the other down a slight embankment.
Smith was seriously injured and taken to Martin Elementary where he was airlifted to The University of Tennessee Medical Center where his condition at press time is not known.
His passenger, Tammy K. Lowhorn, 48, address redacted, was taken by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to UT Medical Center and her condition remains unknown at press time.
Shultis was taken to CMC by ambulance and treated for her injuries. All three injured had to be extricated from the wreckage of their respective vehicles by the Crossville Fire Department.
The report indicates that reckless endangerment and other charges on Smith are pending. No charges or citations were issued for Shultis.
Police are still working on the investigation.
