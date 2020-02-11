Three candidates have turned in their names for consideration to be appointed to the Cumberland County Board of Education’s 4th Civil District vacant seat.
Candidates who turned in their names include Joseph Dunn, Anita C. Hale and Brian McDonald.
Potential candidates had until Feb. 4 to turn in their names and a letter of interest to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office.
Potential candidates must live in the 4th District and will be verified by the Cumberland County Election Commission. Residents of the 4th Civil District vote at the Tabor Precinct at Pine Grove Church of God; the Bakers Precinct at Bakers Free Will Baptist Church; or the Oakhill Precinct at Oakhill Baptist Church.
The county commission will give candidates time to present themselves and their qualifications during the Feb. 18 county commission meeting before voting to elect one of the candidates. Other names may be submitted during the meeting, but they will also be subject to verification by the election commission.
The 4th District seat will be on the county’s general election ballot this August, as it was regularly scheduled with the other even numbered district numbered.
The vacancy was created after Josh Stone resigned from the BOE, effective Dec. 13.
Stone moved to a residence the 1st District.
