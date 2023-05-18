Fairfield Glade Police Department has canceled its motorcycle safety awareness event planned for Saturday.
The reason for the cancellation is the threat of rain in Saturday's forecast.
"The safety of presenters and attendees is our main concern," an email from FGPD said. "We appreciate your understanding of this decision."
The email continued, "The department was excited to host this event and we hope to reschedule it soon if the Tennessee weather is on our side."
