George Edwin Grooms, 68, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 23, 2019. He was the son of George F. Grooms and June Goldsmith Grooms, both deceased. Ed is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Grooms; brother, Neil Grooms and sister-in-law, Becky Grooms, of Knoxville; two sons, Lance Grooms and Nic…
Thena L. (Utley) Simmons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. On Sept. 9, 1939, Thena was born in Grayson, KY, one of nine children of the late Strother and Dolly (Terry) Utley. She graduated from Marion Hardi…
Rilda Mae Wyatt, 74, was born on March 15, 1945, to William Farmer and Mary Camoline Ward Russell in Crossvillle, and passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, in Cookeville. She worked for Carter Inc. and was a member of Creston Independent Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Walter Lee Wyatt S…
