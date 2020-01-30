The Tennessee Highway Patrol will hold a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint in Cumberland County Friday, Jan. 31, beginning at about 9 p.m. The checkpoint will be held at mile marker 26 on Hwy. 127 N.
The THP recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injured another 305,000 every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or
drug impairment and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
