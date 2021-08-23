The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report of a near head-on collision Saturday morning that left two persons critically injured. No charges have been filed and the release indicates the investigation is continuing.
The crash occurred Saturday at 11:18 a.m. on Milo Lemert Bypass (Miller Ave.) between the Rock Quarry Rd. and Dayton Ave. intersections.
The report states that a 1984 GMC Jimmy driven by Franklin Godsey, 35, who has a Crossville address, was traveling east toward I-40 after passing the Dayton Ave. intersection.
Witnesses said for unknown reasons, Godsey’s vehicle crossed over the center line and turn lane and into the path of a 2004 Suzuki SL7 driven by Frederick Major, 42, also of Crossville, that was traveling west toward Hwy. 127 S.
The impact left the GMC Jimmy in the turn lane facing west while the Suzuki came to rest on the north shoulder facing east.
A passenger in the Suzuki, identified as Amy Evans, 34, who has a Sparta address, was flown from the scene of the crash and Godsey was taken by ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Medical Center for treatment of their serious injuries. Condition for the two was not available.
Major, who did not appear to have any serious injuries, was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room to be checked out.
Trooper Sgt. Justin Mote and Trooper Jeremy Newcombe investigated the crash while a member of THP’s Critical Incident Response team responded to do reconstruction of the crash scene.
