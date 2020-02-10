The Tennessee Highway Patrol has caught up on crash reports that related to, or were caused by, the storm event of last week during which heavy rains fell across the Plateau.
In the first crash previously not reported in the Chronicle, THP Trooper Jack Alderman wrote that last Wednesday night, a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Robert Richardson, 53, Rockwood, traveling east on Hwy. 70 E. about five miles from Crossville, slid into a fallen tree.
The tree fell across the highway after crashing into a utility pole, knocking the transformer from the pole and causing both to fall with the tree and just as Richardson was passing.
As Richardson’s car slid into the downed tree, the falling power lines wrapped around the Monte Carlo, trapping the motorist inside until power company workers arrived on the scene and cut energy to the lines. He was not injured.
In the second crash, a 1996 GMC Sonoma driven by Joseph Rose, 50, Smithville, was traveling west on I-40 near the 306 mile marker at 2 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle drifted onto the left shoulder and crashed into a parked and unoccupied 1997 Chevrolet Blazer that had been abandoned on the side of the road.
The impact sent Rose’s vehicle down an embankment, where it struck shrubbery. The parked vehicle came to rest in a lane of traffic on the interstate.
Rose was taken by ambulance to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and has since been released. He was cited for failure to exercise due care, driving on a revoked license and no proof of insurance.
