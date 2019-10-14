CHRONICLE July 12, 1956. Centennial Edition. Cooperation Makes Success of Undertaking, Continued. Wednesday was the big day with an estimated crowd of from 20,000 to 25,000 lining the mile parade route down Main Street and on to the ballpark. The parade, under the direction of Col. Herbert M. Houston, started promptly at 1 p.m., and lasted almost a full hour. Although rain dampened the paraders and watchers alike, not a spectator left the parade route until the end. For about one hour after the parade a force of 10 highway patrolmen, sheriff Charles Johnson and Deputies and City policemen under the direction of E. C. Bradford had their hands full with a traffic problem. This was cleared and no accidents of any kind were reported.
The afternoon speech of Congressman Joe Evins was almost canceled by a faulty sound system. The Congressman came through without the sound amplifiers and a good crowd applauded his speech. Preceding the pageant performance Wednesday night was the wedding of Miss Sue Wyatt and Ernest Reed, with the Rev. Clifton Bridges officiating minister, Dr. H. F. Lawson giving away the bride, and Centennial princesses as attendants. The fireworks display was one of the largest ever touched off here. With Fire Chief Bob Stewart in charge, assisted by Ed Potts and others throughout the week, each night's display went off without a hitch.
Thursday events are described elsewhere, but it might be mentioned that several rain showers fell throughout the day.
Friday brought out possibly the smallest crowd of the week, and rain again delayed and caused relocation of some events. G. Edward Friar, speaker of the day, whose ancestors lived in Cumberland County, paid tribute to the area and declared that the youthful outlook would carry the County to new progress during the next century.
Saturday events are covered in another article, but it is again necessary to add that rain fell during the day, however, the parade was completed under brilliant sunshine. The length of the parade was second only to the July 4th parade and an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 viewed the passing. Rain postponed the beard shaving contests, but the final pageant performance and a large fireworks display were given before a large crowd.
Sunday dawned bright with clean up crews of city workmen removing the last traces of a week of celebrating. Little disturbance was reported during the week with only the usual number of drunkenness arrests reported.
OTHER NEWS. Last Rites Held For Naval Vet. Last rites for Albert McKensie Rose, age 48, retired Navy man, familiarly known here as Max, were held in Norfolk, Virginia, Friday, June 29, at 2 p.m. The officiating minister was the Rev. William L. Asher, pastor of the Norview Methodist Church, Norfolk, where Mr. Rose had his church membership. Pall bearers were former Navy servicemen with whom he was closely associated, and other close friends. Mr. Rose died Wednesday, June 27, after a very brief illness. Music for the service was the organ playing of, “Face To Face,” “Abide With Me,” and “Old Rugged Cross.” Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the ritualistic services of America Lodge No. 330, F. & A. M., of which he was a member. His maternal aunt, Mrs. Richard England, went to Norfolk for the services.
Born in this county, August 7, 1908, only son of the late, Ulysses S. and Flora Hamby Rose, he made his home here, on Brown Avenue until he enlisted in the Navy. Besides his wife the former Dorothy Hope Ivy, he is survived by their daughter, Maxine, age 12; and two sisters, Mrs. Wayne Anderson of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mrs. L.J. Markland, Jr., of Elizabethton.
