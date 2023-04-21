Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of thousands of dollars in vandalism to underground utility lines in what appears to be theft of wiring.
The incident was reported in the 5600 block of Millstone Mountain Rd. on April 11, according to Deputy Michael Winebarger’s report. The owners told the deputy that electrical service from Rockwood Electric Utility had been “shut off without their permission.”
The owners noticed an access gate had been damaged and found a power line had been cut from a pole and stolen from a electric box belonging to the utility. The pole and conduit had been set for a recreational vehicle.
Further investigation found three of the four conduit poles to the property had been cut and power lines removed. The lines had been installed about seven years ago.
Early estimate from the property owner was placed at $7,500. Rockwood Electric Utility is to provide an invoice on the company’s losses at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.