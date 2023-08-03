A former clerk at a Westel convenience store stands accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets, according to an arrest report filed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The store’s manager is still adding up the losses.
In a report released this week, it was reported Thomas Ray Thompson, 36, Jenkins Dr., Rockwood, was arrested July 19 and charged with theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, according to Deputy Bobby Moore’s report.
According to the report, the manager of the Greenwave gas station located at the junction of I-40 and Westel Rd., contacted the sheriff’s office reporting the Tennessee Lottery Commission contacted him about suspicious activity involving large quantities of lottery tickets being sold at the store.
The manager started looking into the incident and “noticed there was a large difference in sales from the lottery tickets compared to the income revenue.”
A review of security tapes showed large numbers of the lottery game, Keno, were being taken but not purchased.
The manager’s initial audit of sales showed between $40,000 and $60,000 missing over the past three months.
The resulting interview by Moore with the suspect resulted in an admission to the scheme of “stealing the lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings.”
Thompson was then taken into custody and booked at the Justice Center.
Thompson was placed under $20,000 bond and is to appear in General Sessions Court.
