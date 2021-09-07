MONTGOMERY — With no safeguards in place for renters following the Supreme Court overturning the CDC's eviction moratorium earlier this month, millions of people are now facing eviction — many of whom are still waiting to receive rental assistance.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's extended moratorium was slated to end Oct. 3 in communities with high COVID transmission rates; however, the Court’s Aug. 26 ruling stated that if the federal moratorium continued, “Congress must specifically authorize it.”
A group of Alabama landlords and property owners, Alabama Association of Realtors, were part of a group across the country who filed the lawsuit challenging the CDC.
The. U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which measures household experiences during the coronavirus pandemic from Aug. 4 through Aug. 16, showed that at least 123,400 Alabama respondents said they would likely being out of their homes in the next two months due to eviction, with more than 60,000 of them being behind on their rent by three or more months.
Greg Corpe of Alabama Disability Action Coalition is one of thousands of Alabama residents waiting to receive rental assistance; the pulse survey showed more than 20,000 respondents applied for assistance and were denied, and more than 2,000 were awaiting a response from a rental assistance program in the state.
“One of the main things right now disproportionately affecting neighborhoods of color and/or folk who are disabled is the length of time it’s taking for the rental assistance to pay out. I applied in March, my landlord didn’t get a notification until May…” he explained. “My account says waiting on landlord confirmation. I get on the phone with them and wait and wait and wait until I can’t wait any longer so I get into a virtual cue and they’re supposed to call you back. Occasionally if you’re able to wait long enough and get someone on the phone, their simple response is, 'we’re waiting to assign a case worker to you.'”
Alabama Housing Finance Authority received $263 million in federal emergency rental assistance funds in February to administer the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance program, and an additional $63 million was allocated directly to local jurisdictions, including Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham.
As of July 31, AHFA reported that only $5.75 million, or just over 2% of funds, had been administered to 770 applicants—with the average dispersement amount at $7,450—while 11,507 applications remain in various stages of follow up for missing information from applicants, according to AHFA spokesperson Kristi Gates.
“Throughout the course of the entire process, we review and follow-up with landlords and tenants regarding required documentation, additional needed information, and review to detect possible fraud and to protect against duplicate applications, all as required by Treasury's strict program rules,” Gates said. “Despite the technical advances to receive this much data, each submission must be manually processed and reviewed at multiple stages before funding can occur, which is occurring as quickly as the process permits.”
Gates stated that the top reasons for applicants’ need for rental assistance are due to the applicant needing to stay home for childcare and being laid off from work.
Corpe hadn’t been able to pay his rent in full since October 2020 after losing his job, he said, and he used the money he did have to pay for internet and utilities to apply for work-from-home jobs and to look for assistance. He mentioned he received a disability grant last year for technology and utilities and was able to receive the funds within a couple days.
Gates said payout to the tenant or landlord who applies for the state's ERA, on average, has taken 20-90 days, depending on the completeness and accuracy of the application.
“Ongoing outreach efforts (averaging up to about 200 calls and/or emails per day) along with completing the review of applications to ensure Treasury rules compliance are material factors in the time required to process applications,” Gates explained. “Likewise, the funding process involves multiple transactions per application concerning payments to landlords, to property management groups and to various utility companies.”
Corpe said his landlord officially responded to the application in July, so now he’s playing the waiting game for approval. He worries that the technical nature of applying for assistance has hindered many in need, especially residents with disabilities.
“The big snag here is this program. There’s plenty of money. Plenty of people who qualify and fill out the stuff. And I think this is where it affects people with disabilities in some ways. If you don’t have the technology or skills to use a computer or internet access, you’re not going to be able to fill this out,” Corpe said. “We haven’t heard from any single one of our clients getting a response as far as the automated stuff from the system or a phone call from a case worker.”
Of the census survey respondents in Alabama, 43% reported “some” or “a lot” of difficulty with their vision, 36% reported some difficulty walking, and 11% reported “some” or “a lot” of difficulty hearing.
Nearly 70%, or 86,208 identified as Black; 23,990 identified as white and 9,000 identify as Hispanic. More than 4,200 identify as two or more races.
Nearly half of the respondents make $25,000 or less.
Those in need of rental assistance can apply or obtain more information at eraalabama.com.
GEORGIA
The census pulse survey shows that of more than 216,000 surveyed Georgians behind on rent, 160,712 of them had not applied for assistance.
Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) received $552 million in stimulus funds to administer the state's rental assistance program, outside of approximately 12 county or city governments that received federal funds directly.
Since the application portal launched early March, DCA deployed only about $17 million to approximately 5,000 applicants as of Aug. 12, according to Tonya Cureton Curry, DCA deputy commissioner of housing.
As of Aug. 30, Georgia's rental assistance program reported receiving the largest number of applications from Bibb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
"We definitely see a steady flow of payments going out and we really intend to make these monies available to all Georgians who are in need of this assistance," Cureton Curry said.
While not specific to certain jurisdictions' rental assistance program, 22,800 census survey respondents said that they were awaiting a response from a rental assistance program in the state.
"It depends on how responsive people are. The documentation is very straightforward," Cureton Curry explained. "The best way to make sure that your application is moving forward is to be as quick and responsive as you can be because sometimes we're waiting to hear back before we can complete an application and move it along for payment. We encourage them to check their email and we can chat with them in the portal."
In total, the census survey indicated an estimated 32,532 respondents had received some type of assistance from a program in the state.
"It's been about $6,000 per applicant that [DCA has] been paying out in rent," Cureton Curry said. "The utilities probably run between $700-800. We do expect that to increase because we are taking away the cap that we had previously on the amount that could be paid."
The federal COVID rental assistance program allows applicants to apply for rental and utility assistance as far back as March 2020, having to show a reduction in household income or financial hardship due to COVID, and a household income below 80% of the Area Median Income.
Nearly 50 percent, or an estimated 104,000, of Georgia's respondents to the census survey report making less than $25,000 per year; More than 61,000 reported five or more persons in the household.
"There was certainly a need for these resources and we've been receiving a steady flow of applications" Cureton Curry said. "Our denials are low. Most people that are applying to the program are absolutely in need of these resources, most [due to being unemployed]."
While some landlords may not be responsive to their tenants rental assistance application, Treasury guidelines allow rental assistance programs to submit payments to the tenant directly, if all required documentation has been submitted by the tenant.
"We just need to know that there was a rental arrangement between the landlord and the tenant and evidence of the amount of the past due," Cureton Curry explained. "I will say the vast majority of our landlords in the state of Georgia have been responsive and willing to work with tenants. We're also working with several of the large apartment owners/chains across the state and they've been very responsive in identifying the needs and helping us document where those areas are."
The pulse survey reports that 39% of respondents in the state identified as white and 38% identified as Black. An estimated 9% were Asian and 8% Hispanic. An estimated 47% of respondents reported some sort of difficulty with walking and 38% reported issues with sight.
Georgia residents in need of rental assistance are encouraged to apply at www.georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or visit you county's website for assistance.
"It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for them to be made whole and continue on with stable housing which is so important for so many aspects of families and families' self-sufficiency," Cureton Curry said. "We want people to stay in their homes and be able to access education, health care and employment and all those things that are necessary for people to thrive and do well and people having that stable home setting is the most import aspect of that."
