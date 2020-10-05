Jennifer Thompson will be the Cumberland County United Fund’s campaign chairperson this year.
Thompson serves as the United Fund’s vice president and Cumberland Medical Center’s marketing and public relations manager.
“One thing that responding to COVID-19 has done is help us see the tremendous value our local businesses bring,” Thompson said. “They are our tried-and-true force that provides services locally. Just like you can shop local to support small businesses, when you give to United Fund, your donation stays local to support Cumberland County agencies.”
This year marks the United Fund’s 54th year serving Cumberland County and the Crossville community. The organization began in 1966 with a focus on combining fundraising efforts for local nonprofits into one annual campaign. The motto is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” and that is what donations to the Cumberland County United Fund can do — help others within the community.
Each non-profit who earns United Fund grant funding, must meet detailed standards that hold them accountable in delivering services and programs essential to our community’s overall wellbeing.
Thompson first became involved with the United Fund by taking part in the annual grant application process.
“There are strict protocols to help guarantee your donations are handled with a high regard with transparent and trustworthy processes,” Thompson said.
This year, the United Fund has 36 local nonprofit organizations that have been provided grants to provide programs and services to people in Cumberland County. The organization has set a fundraising goal of $415,000. A full list of organizations can be found in an insert with today’s Crossville Chronicle.
“Please join me in being a United Fund Star by making a donation today,” Thompson said.
Tax-exempt gives can be made safely and securely online by visiting www.cumberlandunitedfund.org. Or, send your donation to the United Fund at 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555.
“Thank you in advance for your generous support so that we can help agencies in our community rise in their ability to help others,” Thompson said.
