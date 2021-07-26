Looks like another week of high temperatures 85 to 90 degrees with the driest weather expected for the middle of the week. Chances for rain will go up to 50% by the weekend.
Crossville picked up over 7 inches of rain in the first three weeks of July. Nine inches of rain were recorded in areas of Lake Tansi and over 10 in some parts of Fairfield Glade.
The Plateau has settled into what is normally the hottest time of the year. Temperatures are soaring into the 90s across the state. A check in the weather history archives records the highest temperature on record at the Crossville Airport came in late June when temperatures reached 102 on June 29. 2012. That was one of the worst heat waves Tennessee has ever seen. On that afternoon the temperature hit 104 degrees in downtown Crossville.
The hottest temperature ever recorded in Tennessee was 113 at Perryville in West Central Tennessee on Aug. 9, 1930.
August 2, the ringed planet, Saturn, will be brighter than any time of the year and will be visible all night. The best time to see it is around midnight to 2 a.m. in the southeastern sky. A medium-sized or larger telescope will allow viewers to see Saturn’s rings.
Drop an email anytime with questions or weather information at weather1@charter.net.
