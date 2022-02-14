Matt Watkins has spent the past two years preparing students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville in general automotive work.
Now, he’ll prepare students to work on the next generation of automotive technology as the school relaunches its Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology program next month.
“Several students want to transfer out of automotive technology to this because they know this is the future,” Watkins said.
He’s already hearing from contacts in the automotive repair industry who are looking for technicians trained in working on hybrid and electric vehicles.
“They’re asking for techs,” he said.
The new program will launched Feb. 1, with rolling admissions. Students spend 12 months preparing for their new career and earn an Automotive Service Excellence L3 certification as a light duty hybrid electric vehicle specialist.
Nationally, more and more people are choosing hybrid and electric vehicles. More than 240,000 drivers took to the roads in 2020 with an electric vehicle, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports about 69,000 job openings for automotive technicians from 2020-’30, with a median pay of $44,050. However, the agency doesn’t differentiate between standard automotive technicians and the hybrid and electric vehicle specialists.
Watkins said the special skills required to work on hybrid and electric vehicles come with increased earning potential.
TCAT Crossville previously offered Hybrid-Electric Vehicle Technology with a program in 2015.
“I think we were maybe a little bit early in offering that,” said TCAT-Crossville President Cliff Wightman. “But we feel confident it’s the way of the future.”
Adoption of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles continues to grow. Tennessee estimates there are about 14,000 vehicles on the road in the state using the new technology, and hopes to see the number grow to 200,000 by 2028.
Tennessee is investing in that future with more fast-charging stations.
Tennessee is also home to several electric vehicle manufacturers, including Nissan, General Motors and Volkswagen. Ford Motor Company selected a West Tennessee site in 2021 as the future home of its electric F-150 truck manufacturing plant.
Watkins explained that hybrid and electric vehicles have key differences with conventional automobiles. For one, the large batteries and high-voltage wiring can be dangerous to work with.
Hybrid vehicles combine an internal combustion engine and electric motor. The battery operates the car at lower speeds and switches to the gasoline engine at higher speeds.
Plug-in hybrids have a larger battery that can drive 10-50 miles. When the electric battery runs out, the gasoline engine takes over. These vehicles can travel about 300 miles before they need a recharge or fuel. Many electric vehicles have a range of 250 miles per charge, though some can go further.
“One of the first things we learn is to disconnect the battery,” Watkins said.
Hybrid and electric vehicle technicians use special tools to work with the components, including gloves rated for high voltage work. Gloves are tested regularly.
For hybrid vehicles, once the battery is disconnected, it’s much like a regular car. It still needs oil changes and fluids topped off. It still needs regular maintenance.
“The transmissions are a little bit different, but the steering is the same, the inside work is the same,” Watkins said.
Full electric vehicles have no engine, he explained.
“It’s just a big electric motor,” Watkins said.
Watkins has worked in the automotive field since the 1990s, changing tires and changing oil for a Florida service station. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army as a heavy equipment mechanic.
After leaving military service in 2005, he owned an automotive shop and later worked for various dealerships serving different automobile companies, including Honda, Nissan, Infiniti and Maserati.
“I never thought I’d be doing this,” Watkins said of teaching.
He had been working for a Hyuandai dealership in the Nashville area, but the commute from Cumberland County took a toll. His wife, a teacher, noticed a job posting for an automotive technology teacher at Stone Memorial High School. She applied for him and Watkins soon had a call from the principal.
After three years with the local school system, Wightman called to talk about the automotive technology teaching position there.
He enjoys teaching and helping students grow their skills. One of the key components of TCAT training is hands-on work through co-ops.
“A lot of the younger students are nervous when they go to work,” Watkins said. “They get comfortable here. It’s self-paced here.”
But Watkins encourages students to go in with a good attitude and to adapt to the norms for the different shops.
“Most come back and say, ‘It’s easy. I’ve got it,’” he said.
As he prepares for the new program, he encourages potential students to think about where technology will lead the automotive industry in the next 30 years.
“I tell them to take all three [automotive technology, diesel engine technology and hybrid electric vehicle technology] because it makes you more versatile in the shop,” Watkins said.
To learn more about the hybrid electric vehicle technology program or the other programs available at TCAT-Crossville, visit tcatcrossville.edu or call 931-484-7502.
