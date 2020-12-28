With apologies to Dr. Seuss:
Across Cumberland rose a hue and a cry,
What to do about Christmas,
some Cumberlanders sighed.
No funds, no gifts makes
a Cumberlander sad.
But, a man with a star
was to make families glad
The clatter outside
some homes that day
was a deputy, The Grinch,
not a reindeer sleigh.
The random two,
traveled near and far.
Delivering gifts
packed in his patrol car.
Cumberlanders grinned
at gifts wrapped so bright,
They knew Christmas was
saved on this one night,
As the patrol car wheeled away
one was heard Grinch to call.
Merry Christmas, wear your
seat belts, one and all.
It does not take much to make most Cumberland Countians smile. But, little tyke hugs for the Grinch? From grateful moms and dads? Who knew such could happen in Whoville? Did you?
That happened the afternoon before Christmas Eve when Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Keyton Harthun and the Grinch (K-9 Deputy Tashua Stone) loaded up boxes brimming with toys to families at all ends of the county.
Evidence of a successful delivery was sent via phone camera to the sheriff.
In the picture, taken with a family from the Westel area, were family members surrounding Harthun and the Grinch, beaming from ear to ear as one would expect a Who to do.
In the arms of the Grinch was a child, smiling and clinging to the green character.
“This has gone much better than I expected,” Cox said. “Enough money was donated to launch this program which we hope to do every year.”
Law enforcement officers have distributed gifts in the past. The method often used was random stops of motorists who had children in their vehicles.
While there were no issues once the motorist understood the reason for the stop, the “what could go wrong” loomed in the back of Cox’s mind.
Last year the sheriff’s office provided gifts to one family deemed deserving. That proved to be so successful, Cox and others decided to expand that approach.
They enlisted help from school resource officers the sheriff’s office assigns to each school in its jurisdiction and the help of guidance counselors.
The decision was made to pick one family from each school and give a gift of clothes and a toy to all children in the family and a family gift — like an electric blanket or similar item — to the adults.
Next came how to fund such an endeavor. About that time, Ernie Brown stepped forward with the idea of a benefit golf tournament.
Brown got together with Lake Tansi Golf Pro Gavin Darbyshire, and they completely organized a tournament.
The Frank G. Clement Lodge joined in and assisted with the bookkeeping and distribution of funds.
The tournament raised a substantial amount of the funds needed to launch the program.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, church groups and individuals who have supported the gift program in the past stepped forward and donated again.
Enough funds were raised to purchase gifts for 38 individuals, with all sections of the county represented.
Santa’s elves from the department and community — even spouses joined in — converged on Walmart and purchased new gifts for the families and children.
The department’s training room was turned into Santa’s workshop, with sheriff’s office employees joined by volunteering inmates wrapping the gifts.
One inmate told the Chronicle, “This has been one of the best days of my life.”
One never knows how simple things might affect a person.
“This turned out much, much better than I expected,” said Cox. “I want to personally thank all the churches, groups, organizations and individuals who donated and helped make this possible.
“Ernie and Gavin really stepped up and I want to thank them for providing a fun day for the golfers and a way to raise money for this project.”
Even the Grinch would agree — sometimes giving is the greatest gift of all.
