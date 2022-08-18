A third person pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court to drug trafficking related charges in connection with the search of a Crab Orchard residence in June that led to the arrest of five persons.
Karen Elizabeth Pike, 49, Market St., pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to one count of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for resale — a Class B felony — and as a Range 1 offender agreed to an eight-year sentence to be served at 30%.
Per terms of the sentencing agreement, Pike is to serve six months in jail with the balance on supervised probation. Pike was fined $2,000 and forfeits all items seized during the arrest. Court costs were waived.
Pike has been in jail since her June 17 arrest. On that date, she was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin, possession of clonazepam, possession of gabapentin, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. Bond was set at $180,000.
In exchange for her guilty plea, all but the meth for resale charge was dismissed.
On July 15, co-defendant William Noel Hardy, 61, pleaded guilty to an information to possession of heroin for sale and/or delivery and received a nine-year sentence to serve.
Charges are still pending against two codefendants.
In June, Sheriff’s Deputies Perrianna Evans and Tristin Partridge went to the Market St. address in search of Robin Michelle Godsey, 43, Goodwin Circle, for whom they held an attachment for Godsey’s arrest charging failure to appear in court.
On arrival at the residence, they found a second woman — Rhonda Nicole Howard, 35, Godsey Rd., for whom they had a probation violation warrant — and took Howard into custody.
While making the arrests, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the residence and the resulting investigation led to the arrest of the five persons.
Amanda Irene Gray, 45, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to a lesser charge in June.
In two unrelated cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Michael James Tomlinson, 54, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine was waived and all items seized are to be forfeited.
The charge stems from a traffic stop by CCSO Deputies by Rod Jackson and Jamie Wyatt on Sept. 13, 2021, during which a Schedule II drug was found.
•Caitlin R. Richards, 18, charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to the indictment and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Richards qualified for judicial diversion causing the plea to be set aside for the probationary period. If all conditions and terms of probation are met, Richards will then be allowed to petition the court to have the charge removed from her permanent record. She is banned from contact with the victim and is to pay restitution, if any.
The charge stems from the June 10 theft of a vehicle from an acquaintance while the person was at work. The vehicle belonged to a third party. Richards is being credited with 14 days already served in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.