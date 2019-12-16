Sometimes things just don't go the way that you had hoped that they would go. Case in point: CHRONICLE July 12, 1956. Agriculture Day Is Enjoyed (continued). It is not possible to list all of the people who worked on the Agriculture Day program because an accurate list was not kept, but some of the committees and members were:
Steering Committee: Eugene Smathers, chairman, Elmo Bradley, Claude Little, W. J. Smith, Hugh Kemmer, O. G. Taylor, Dale Haggard, T. L. Cunningham, Max Fones, Dave Kemmer, Fred Terry, E. E. Ford, Jr., J. N. Underwood, Lawrence Carey, John S. Hood, Lloyd Williams, Ralph Kincer and John Odom. Grist Mill Committee. Joe Green, Emmitt Selby and Bernard Green, Mrs. Joe Green and daughters, Lou Ella and Lola. Log Cabin Committee. Lawrence Carey, Albert Winningham, and John S. Hood. This committee was unfortunate in that the cabin they were to move in, tore up when loading until they could not move it. Mr. Woody on the Plateau Road donated the cabin.
Steam Engine and Thresher: J. N. Underwood, Joe Green. The steam boiler was condemned so the committee was not able to demonstrate it. Flailing Grain: John Odom, Ernest Neal, and James H. Schubert. Ties, Boards and Rails: Kenneth Carey, Noah Green, Joe West, Sam Tollett, Floyd Reed, Vigil Hyde, Porter Pugh, Willie Wells and Lee Rockwell.
Ox Rides: Wesley Rhea, R. R. Little, Charlie Hale and Creed Tollett, H. L. Green and Aaron Woods. Ash Hopper (soap and hominy); J. E. Converse, Mrs. J. E. Converse, and Mrs. Joe Green. Cider Making: L. R. Neel, Mrs. Neel and others. Parade: Claude Little, Estille Burgess, W. J. Smith and others. Carding and Spinning Wool: Mrs. Ida Parham, Mrs. Maude Keisling and Mrs. Leach.
Machinery: Elmo Bradley, O. G. Taylor, Ralph Hall, Fred Terry, Hugh Kemmer, Dave Kemmer and James E. Carson, Jr. Livestock and Dairy Exhibit: Roy T. Hall, Elmo Bradley, Will Hamilton, Herbert M. Houston, W. M, Kemmer, John C. Kemmer, Fate McEhaney, T. A. Edmonds, Claude Edmonds, J. L. Thurman, and Jim Turner. This committee did not exhibit livestock because the rains made the barn so muddy it wasn't practical to try to exhibit them.
The division chairman will appreciate receiving the names of others who worked in this program so that proper recognition can be given. He takes this opportunity to express his appreciation for the fine cooperation that everyone gave.
OZONE ITEMS. By Blackie Hutson. Mrs. Kathryn Swafford and children left Friday for Dayton, Ohio, after spending a week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. G. Day. Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Dill, of Rockwood, were Saturday guests of Mrs. Irene Manning. Mr. and Mrs. Gene Green spent Sunday with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. A. Aytes. Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Youngblood left Saturday for Cincinnati, Ohio, where he will seek employment. Mr. and Mrs.. T. G. Cox, Jr., of Rockwood, spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Noah Griffin. Bill Day left Friday for Atlanta, Georgia, after spending a few days with his wife and their children.
