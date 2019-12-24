It was such an incredibly beautiful sight to see, and it touched the heart of the whole community.
The theme of the 2019 Crossville Christmas Parade was “There’s no place like home,” and the outpouring of generosity and acts of giving embodied that theme, making it more true than ever.
The surprise on the children’s sweet faces was priceless as the Proffitt Trucking rig stopped mid-route periodically throughout the parade for the driver to get out of the rig and surprise little boys and girls with the gift of a new bicycle, making the season even brighter for the community’s children this year.
Proffitt Trucking’s Jerry Swafford said, “That’s just Jeff. He’s a good fella.”
Proffitt Trucking’s thoughtful gift of such generosity was a wonder to see and the parade watchers were in awe. Before returning to his cab to ride down Main St. and surprise other children, the crowd cheered and clapped, thanking Proffitt Trucking for such a display of kindness and holiday well wishes.
There were also reports of a man anonymously buying all the children down the street each a cotton candy.
There truly is no place like home, and it is because of the giving hearts of the residents that Crossville is that home.
