Last December, Sue Baird and family welcomed a new member when son, Jeremiah, married fellow Crossville native Sarah Buckner.
The couple made their home in Colorado Springs where Sarah is stationed with the U.S. Air Force.
Now, in a few short weeks, Jeremiah will be joining her among the ranks of the U.S. Armed Services. He leaves for basic training in the Air Force mid-November.
“We won’t see him until January,” Baird said. “We’ll miss him for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Baird recognizes there are other families in the community who may be missing a loved one while they are serving the country. It inspired her to enter the annual Crossville Christmas Parade theme contest with “There’s No Place Like Home.”
Her entry was chosen as the winner and will be the theme for the Dec. 14 event.
Baird’s employer, Crossville Inc., is already working on their float. Parade organizers invite other business, organizations and individuals to join them, as well. Entries are being accepted through Dec. 10. Applications can be picked up at the Palace, Crossville Depot or Crossville Parks office on Industrial Dr., or download from the Crossville Chronicle website with this article. All applications should be returned to the Depot on Main St.
The parade offers categories for small businesses with less than 50 employees, large businesses, schools, religious organizations, vintage autos from 1975 or earlier, horses and animals, or nonprofit organizations. There will be winners in each category, with a $100 price, and one grand prize winner with a $500 price.
Entries must follow the parade theme and be 75% decorated, with the exception of vintage cars. The parade committee encourages groups to use their imagination on their float decorations, making use of wreaths and greenery, lights and festive music.
The annual Christmas parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, but entries can begin lining up at 2:30 p.m. at Cumberland County High School or Martin Elementary. The Cumberland County Rescue Squad will again be assisting in the parade lineup organization.
The parade will travel up Stanley St. to Main St. where it will turn left and continue to Ridley St. where the route ends. All parade vehicles will return to the schools, though parents can pick up children riding on floats or other vehicles at Ridley St.
For more information, contact Mason Fox at 931-456-6632
