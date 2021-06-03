Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce celebrated recently the ribbon cutting and grand opening with The Yarn Patch at 68 N. Main St., Crossville. After 15 years on Peavine Road, The Yarn Patch has moved downtown. The bright new store has everything for the modern fiber crafter: books, patterns, needles, notions and accessories, as well as spinning wheels and looms.
They also have one of the best selections of yarn in the region, from luxury fiber to value brands. Owner Heather McLellan welcomes prior customers and new friends to visit and see the store with its exposed brick, high ceilings with the original 100-year-old tin tiles, and lots of natural light to show off the rich colors of the yarn. She said she hopes renovating the building and relocating will help further the revitalization of the city’s downtown and bring many new people to Main St.
