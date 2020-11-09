Continued article on the unusual war time service of Paul Linde of Crossville.
The war effort needed a quantity of precision roof-prisms. This very specialized prism was invented by Italian Giovanni Battista Amici (1787-1864). The prism is a little piece of crystal-clear optical glass the size of your thumb, sparkling like cut gems, having two of their facets sloped like the sides of a roof, and worked to a geometrical nicety within two millionths of a circle in exactness of angle between the facets. It is an essential part of telescope sights for field guns, rangefinders for tanks, ships, and anti-aircraft guns.
Some of the few who could make these special prisms had long been employed at the Frankford Arsenal. These were men from the precision optical industries. This was an extremely exact process and not easily passed on to others. One analogy is to consider if Stradivarius had been called upon to increase his production of violins a hundred fold within months, it would compare to the need for the production of these roof prisms at this critical time.
One group of about 20,000 hobbyists across the nation that had been doing precision optical work for years was the amateur telescope makers. As early as 1937, these hobbyists began talking about the possibility that if our nation were involved in the war, their skills might be needed because this particular roof prism was the hardest thing to produce in optics.
In 1940, Russell W. Porter, Fred B. Ferson, and Albert Ingalls went to the Frankford Arsenal in Pennsylvania, and proposed that amateur telescope makers be considered for the work of making roof prisms. Thinking they might be laughed out of the Arsenal, they were given the opportunity to test the proposal. Ingalls was given glass, two blanks to a man, to be sent to about 80 candidates scattered all across the nation.
“The Gang” consisted of mature, middle-aged men with established vocations. Among the group were a metallurgist, biologist, steel worker, cabinet maker, two physicians, two chemists, a candy manufacturer, gravestone manufacturer, accountant, dentist, decorator, geologist, microscopist, teletype engineer, telephone engineer, paleontologist, and a herpetologist, all who worked in spare hours. Those ultimately chosen to participate in the program were from Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, New York, California, Mississippi, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Florida.
The day finally came when a big box arrived, and protected by heaving packing, was a sparkling, transparent roof prism of water-clear optical glass. The first test-prism to arrive was like the maharajah's gem. In a little mountain village (Crossville) Pavel Uvaroff, (code name for Paul Linde) to whose door people had previously beaten a path — some even from China — for special jobs on telescope mirrors, had labored a hundred aching hours on this one prism. After a year at this work he could do the same job in an hour.
Uvaroff's prism was the first to come in and was forwarded to Frankford Arsenal for test and the report showed that the roof angle, the most critical of numerous details that had to be right, exceeded the desired right angle by several times the permitted tolerance. It didn't take long for Uvaroff to hit the bulls eye every time.
Conclusion next week.
