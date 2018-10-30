The city of Crossville has a number of projects underway to offer more opportunities for work and play
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry offered an update on the “state of Crossville” during the Oct. 4 Friends of the Library meeting.
“We’re getting on the map. People are noticing what’s going on here and how this little town is growing,” Mayberry said. “There’s just a few things I think we could use to make us a little more comfortable here.”
Mayberry briefly reviewed the community visioning process that provided citizen input into community needs. Some of the key areas of concern that came from those meetings were:
•Drug abuse epidemic
•Jobs
•Recreational opportunities
•Restaurants and shopping.
Mayberry noted this effort because known as the Horizon Initiative, with a community steering committee continuing to meet to discuss strategies or opportunities to impact the issues.
Cumberland County Rising, a nonprofit coalition of anti-drug use educational and treatment organizations, has also formed.
“They’re trying to work together instead of each one trying to be an individual entity,” Mayberry said.
The city council looked at the concerns for recreation thanks to the comments of students at Martin Elementary.
“The youth can’t get to our recreational park on Industrial Blvd., because it’s too far for them to walk,” Mayberry said.
The city is currently renovating Garrison Park at the corner of Fourth St. and Miller Ave. with an inclusive playground, splash pad and play area.
The $1 million project is funded through a $500,000 Local Parks and Recreation Facilities Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and $500,000 in city matching funds.
Mayberry said the city council had discussed an aquatic facility multiple times through the years.
“It needs to be a joint venture,” Mayberry said. “It’s so controversial, I think it needs to be put on a referendum and figure out how to move forward.”
The city, county and Chamber also joined forces to address jobs and industrial recruitment in the community. Mayberry, former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey Jr. and Chamber President Brad Allamong approached the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, sharing the visioning process. The state developed an initiative focused on rural communities.
“Part of that presentation was about trying to get some money,” Mayberry said. “That part wasn’t successful, but we did get the attention of people at the state level.”
The city and county began pursuing grant opportunities to help the community attract new jobs.
The community was selected to take part in the Select Tennessee program that provided advice on the community’s available property and the areas with the greatest potential for attracting new industry. That study recommended prepping an industrial site to allow for quick construction turnaround should a prospect be identified.
“We learned industry is looking for 100,000 to 200,000 square feet,” Mayberry said.
The city and county applied for a site development grant to develop 20 acres of the city’s Interchange Business Park north of Interstate 40 with a 200,000-square-foot building pad. The project includes developing the site to accomodate about 225 parking spaces and loading area.
The city was awarded a $500,000 grant, with the city and county each committing matching funds of $250,000
“I was excited about the cohesion between the city and county,” Mayberry said.
Maverick Oil, which manufactures food-grade oil, is currently building a new facility in the industrial park, as well, with a 15,000-square-foot facility representing the California company’s first Tennessee venture.
Mayberry said the owner of the company has a friend who had retired here.
“They came to visit him and they fell in love with this place. Within a week, they’d bought a house on the lake and decided this was where they would expand their company,” Mayberry said.
Stonepeak Ceramics in Crossville also recently announced the addition of a state-of-the-art product line that will bring an additional 160 jobs to the community.
In 2016, CoLinx announced the addition of more than 150 jobs. Since then, the company has added 50 more than the original estimate.
“They are now one of our largest employers,” Mayberry said.
Tourism continues to be one of the largest industries in the community. Mayberry noted the new Shooting Sports Complex would be opening soon and hosting some of the top marksmen in the county at tournaments.
“We have Olympic-caliber marksmen in our community,” Mayberry said.
The tournaments are multi-day events, he said, and should impact hotel and restaurant businesses and tax revenue.
The city has also been approached by at least two developers looking to bring new retail business and restaurants to Crossville. Negotiations are continuing in those projects.
Mayberry said the city is moving forward with a sidewalks and street light project for the downtown area, with the state awarding a $1.3 million grant for assistance.
He noted the downtown area continues to thrive with new businesses moving into empty storefronts.
Individuals questioned Mayberry on efforts to recruit new doctors to the community.
Mayberry said the difficulty in attracting new doctors are similar to the difficulties in attracting new industry. He said the president of one local manufacturing facility commutes daily from Knoxville because his family wanted the amenities available there.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re working to get more restaurants and shopping, so young people will want to stay here,” he said.
