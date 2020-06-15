CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE. LARGEST STATE FOREST FOR TENNESSEE IN THIS AREA. 60,000 Acres In One Tract. Article from Crossville Chronicle August 20, 1942. A tract of 63,000 acres of wild, rugged Cumberland land has just been purchased by the state for use as a game management and state forest it was announced the first of the week by J. Charles Poe, Commissioner of Conservation for Tennessee.
ON DADDY'S CREEK AND OBED RIVER. The land which is ideal for deer, turkey other game and fish lies in Morgan and Cumberland Counties, is thickly timbered and cut through by Daddy's Creek and Obed River, two of the State's best muskellunge and small mouth bass steams, and their tributary.
MEET AT PARK NEXT WEEK. Although complete management plans have not been worked out, it is probable the area will be developed along the lines of the successful Tellico Wildlife Management Area in the Cherokee National Forest. Plans for the area will be discussed by the State Conservation Commissioner Poe, Game and Fish director R. C. Turner, and the outdoor writers of Tennessee at a meeting at Cumberland Mountain State Park Aug. 24-25.
In announcing the purchase Poe said, “This huge area is ideal for game propagation and hunting from every standpoint. A considerable number of deer, wild turkey and ruffed grouse are already present. We will plant more deer and turkey there. Coon, rabbits, opossums and squirrels are also abundant. The timber alone which consists of mixed hardwood with virgin hemlock and white pine in the river gorges, is probably now worth the price we paid for the land.
The land was purchased from the Tennessee Mineral and Lumber Company for $21,000 or about 30 cents an acre. Taxes have been compromised with the counties. We consider this a great bargain, especially as three fourth of the money was supplied by the Federal Government through the Pittman-Robertson Act. The project was approved two years ago by Governor Prentice Cooper but owing to its large size is only now being completed. Tennessee now owns more game management lands under Pittman-Robertson projects than any State.
THE CATOOSA TRACT. The property is known as the Catoosa area and extends from the old mining community of Catoosa in Morgan County, south westward across Crab Orchard Mountain in Cumberland County, irregularly westward across Daddy's Creek, irregularly northward across Obed River and then southeastward to Catoosa. “Catoosa” is the Indian word for High Mountain.
The property can be reached by dirt roads from Crossville, Crab Orchard and other towns on the main highway. Crossville is the largest of the nearby towns, though Rockwood and Harriman are not far. After stocking, the area is expected to be one of the finest hunting spots in the South. It will also be managed as a state forest and will be the largest of Tennessee's State forests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.