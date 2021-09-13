A ribbon cutting signifying the completion of the $51 million SR 101/Peavine Rd. expansion project brought federal, state, county and city dignitaries, as well as Tennessee Department of Transportation officials and Fairfield Glade Community Club board members to The Square in FG commemorate a job well done on Aug. 27.
Previously, Peavine Road was a congested two-lane highway and the expansion project widened 5.7 miles, complete with curb and gutters and full shoulders and additional sidewalks, to an updated five-lane route. The project addressed not only traffic congestion, but pedestrian safety.
“I think we’ve got all the bells and whistles that we could put on this road,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Transportation Clay Bright. “I didn’t start this project, but it’s always nice to be at the end of them as far as finishing them up. I think this was an important project for [former Gov. Bill] Haslam, but speaking on the governor’s behalf, it’s important for Gov. [Bill] Lee that we have completed this project.”
Though the idea to widened Peavine Road was a topic of discussion for about 20 years, the project began in February 2017 and was completed this month.
Congressman John Rose, State Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, State Sen. Paul Bailey, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry met with TDOT officials and FGCC board members to conduct the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Bright added that without the support on the state and federal levels, including the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Tennessee General Assembly and the Federal Highway Administration, these massive projects would not happen.
“I want to thank y’all for your support in what we do in continuation of the Improve Act that y’all passed,” Bright said. “We appreciate all that and hopefully you continue to see the fruits of the responsibility there.”
Rose said he could remember traveling along the small road in the early ’70s when Fairfield Glade was in its infancy.
“What a glorious day for Cumberland County, for the people of Fairfield Glade, to have this great road improvement,” Rose said. “My thanks to the local state officials and county officials who’ve worked so diligently. My hat’s off to the people of Fairfield Glade who I know systematically advocated for this over the years successfully. Congratulations to everyone on the completion of this project. I’m a big believer of infrastructure.”
He went on to say that while they could take a moment to pause and celebrate the completion of this project, he was looking ahead to the many other road infrastructure improvement projects that they needed to turn their attention to, citing the beginning of the Hwy. 127 North expansion project between Cumberland and Fentress counties.
Sexton said, “The nice thing is, it’s a nice road event where the community needed it, the state, the county and the city worked with it, to get this accomplished. It’s a great day here.”
He further commended TDOT for their work with the community, the smooth transitions throughout the entire construction process, and for community members to be able to travel the road with little interruption.
He added, “I appreciate the opportunity to have this ribbon cutting today to signify the cooperation of local, state and federal to get this done.”
Bailey said he remembered running for the state senate in 2002 and how they began discussions about widening Peavine Rd. then.
“So from 2002 until today, 2021, that’s how long it’s taken for us to be able to get to where we are,” he said. “It’s just a real joyous day for us to be able to stand here and to acknowledge everything and everyone and the work that’s gone into this.”
“Thank you for all you have done for us here,” Foster said to the TDOT officials and the legislators. “Like Sen. Bailey said, it’s been in the works for a while, but, boy, it was worth the wait, wasn’t it? This turned out great.”
Foster went on to say that Cumberland County had a lot of things happening, including development and growth, and how important the infrastructure, especially roads, were to be able to accomplish and accommodate them.
“All these things are extremely important,” he continued. “And, on behalf of the citizens of Cumberland County, I want our state and federal and legislators and TDOT to know that we recognize the work and the effort and the money that y’all are putting into Cumberland County and we appreciate it, because it is making a difference.”
Mayberry offered his commendation to the project contractor, Rogers Group, Inc., for keeping the road open and operating throughout the construction process.
Following the ribbon cutting, the officials and dignitaries kept their section of the ribbon and took turns signing each others’ as a keepsake, commemorating the long road to completion for SR 101/Peavine Rd. expansion project was finally here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.