CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE. Article originally published in Chronicle August 20, 1942, on Largest State Forest continued. LARGEST STATE FOREST. The area contains the northern half of the long Crab Orchard Mountain and practically all of Peavine and Little Peavine Mountains. Two fire towers stand on high points giving excellent views over most of the tract. Views from the tower on Pilot Knob are particularly inspiring. Some of the outstanding scenic attractions are the deep gorges through which Daddy's Creek and Obed River wind their way between cliffs that are large, deep pools where muskelunge and bass abound. Fish are plentiful in there because the gorges are so hard to reach that few people have ever fished in them.
The area is probably the most sparsely settled of any in the state. Houses are few and miles apart. Only one small farm is visible from the fire tower on Pilot Knob from which forests stretch away to the horizon in all directions and look as they did to the first pioneers. Some of the principal tributaries of Daddy's Creek and Obed River in the area are Crab Orchard Creek, Yellow Creek, Lick Creek, and Otter Creek, all of which have fish.
When this area is fully developed for hunting it will make that portion of the Cumberlands one of the finest recreational spots in the South. It is only an hour's drive to Watt's Bar Lake, and a two hours drive to Norris Lake and numerous other fishing and recreational places. Cumberland Mountain State Park is close by while Norris Park, Standing Stone, and Pickett Parks are within 50 miles. Good hotel and tourist court accommodations are found in Crossville, Rockwood, and Harriman and along the highways.
Three main highways run close to the new area. These are Highway 70, running east and west just south of the area, State Highway 28 running north and south just west of the area, and U.S. Highway 27 running north and south just east of the area. The new hunting grounds are within a three or four hour drive of Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.
(Uncle Gib note: Of course now we have Interstate 40 running east and west through Cumberland County with access to Catoosa from Genesis Road, Peavine Road, and the Crab Orchard exit. The Interstate has also brought the drive from Knoxville and Nashville down to one or two hours away.)
Since the state acquired the area under the Game and Fish Commissioner's administration, the area has been increased in size and a development program has been started. At the present time (1956) the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area has been increased to over 85,000 acres in size. The area was stocked with 324 whitetail deer and 810 wild turkeys. Hundreds of acres have been planted in annual crops for food for the deer, turkey, quail and grouse.
This summer, approximately 4900 acres are being planted with millet, milo, soybeans, cow peas, lespedeza, buckwheat, crimson clover, wheat, and red clover. Also a few thousand Chinese chestnut trees, filbert bushes and bicolor lespedeza transplants have been set out for food for wildlife. Multiflora rose transplants have been set out for food and cover for rabbits and quail.
