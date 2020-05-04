CHRONICLE. June 29, 1939. Conclusion of speech by Congressman Albert Gore, Sr. “Yes, you have come and our doors and arms and hearts are open wide to receive you. It is a beautiful time for you to come. It is the time when spring pillows her head in the lap of summer and is lulled to sleep among the full grown roses and sweet scented honeysuckles; it is the time when the hearts of lovers beat in unison to the rapturous melody of love; it is a time when happy barefooted children love to chase the butterflies as they flit from flower to flower; it is the time when we celebrate and dedicate this shimmering sheath of blue, this lake brim filled with pure healthful, sparkling water.
“This dam and this lake is a tribute to the enterprise and courage of the people and officials of Crossville. Christ once walked upon the waters of the sea and when a storm arose He rebuked the wind and the waves and bade them be still. The sea became calm. Not by divine power, but by it grace and by human and scientific effort this water has been impounded and stored for the use of man. I hereby dedicate it to the health and happiness of the people of Crossville; to their wholesome recreation; to their industrial growth and development; to their economic and social betterment; to many sweet and joyful anticipations; to the birth and nurture of satisfying faith; and the fulfillment of their fondest hopes and dreams.”
FLOAT PRIZE WINNERS. From the numerous decorated cars and floats the following persons were adjudged to have had the most attractive decorations: Mrs. T. A. Pevyhouse, Crab Orchard, first, $10; Byron Hale, second, $5; American Legion Auxiliary, third, $2.50.
The articles above, which have not been given in full, should give our readers some idea of the beginnings of Meadow Park Lake where our town, Homesteads, Volunteer Heights, and several parts of the county get their water supply. Besides this, fishing, boating, water skiing, boat races, picnicking and many other recreational features may be found at Meadow Park Lake. Last year’s revenue was approximately $8,000, while already this year, the season barely past the half-way mark, the approximate total has passed $10,000.
Repairs and improvements recently, include: 20 new boat houses, a road to these new houses and a larger parking area; more than one hundred feet of new dock; and 20 tons of fertilizer for the fish. In all, more than $12,000 has been spent in improvements and repair this year. Fisherman from all over the United States and some from Canada have fished in this lake; and many state it is the best lake for bream that they have ever seen.
Thus ends the story of the Meadow Park Lake from condensed newspaper articles written in 1937, 1938, and 1939, with the last comments added in the July 12, 1956, Centennial Edition Chronicle.
