When the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ began its expansion in 2011, the removing of the tower drew considerable interest among the townspeople of Pleasant Hill.
There were two bells in the tower – neither rang, so why were they there?
The bottom bell was cast in the Foundry of Revere & Son in Boston, MA, in 1817. Installed in the Pleasant Hill Academy Building, it called the students to worship, classes and meals for more than 30 years. After it cracked and was replaced, the bell moved to the site of the burned Dodge Hall in 1922.
Subsequently the bell moved west of the Academy and hung in the new bell tower of the Pleasant Hill Community Church built in 1959 on Church St. Although no longer able to ring, it was hoisted to the tower during the construction.
The other bell was obtained with a memorial fund honoring Dr. Wilson Farnsworth Dodd. Born in Turkey of missionary parents, Dodd was a third-generation missionary of the Congregational Board in Turkey and the Near East. After giving 18 years to mission work in Turkey, Dodd retired in 1955, coming to Uplands Retirement Village. He passed away in 1959. The Dodd Bell is now in the Church Memorial Garden.
Most people know of Paul Revere’s famous ride; they knew he was a silversmith and an engraver of note … but bells?
Paul Revere’s bell-making career was launched to a certain extent by chance. The bell in the Second Congregational Church in Marblehead, MA, was cracked. Revere – who was always willing to undertake a new challenge – offered to cast a new bell even though he knew nothing about bell casting, an art quite different from anything he did in his foundry.
He consulted Aaron Hobart, a bell maker, and was taught how to mold and cast that first bell.
The Pleasant Hill Revere Bell dates from 1817 and was No. 199. Its first move was to North Church (Congregational) in Marblehead, MA, where it rang until taken down in 1886 when North Church was renovated. Although similar in design to the Nation’s Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, that bell was ordered from a London bell foundry in 1752.
James H. Gregory, a farmer and seed grower, also wanted to sow seeds of education in the Congregational mission schools in the South. He sent thousands of books to those schools.
He bought the Revere Bell and moved it to Pleasant Hill Academy. It was lovingly placed in the belfry of the Academy Building when it was built in 1887. Its sound traveled from Mayland to Clifty. Folks set their watches by its sound. Its tolling announced fire or need.
But the bell cracked. A piece fell out. It came down again in 1918. In 1921 Dodge Hall burned, and the bell was placed on that site in 1922 as a memorial to Gordon Roberts, who died in the fire.
The First Congregational Church of Pleasant Hill was organized in 1885 and met in Woodbury Chapel in the Academy Building until moving to the Pleasant Hill Community House in 1934. Sometime during this period, the church’s name was changed to the Pleasant Hill Community Church. When they built a new church across Church Dr. in 1959, the Revere Bell was hung in its tower with the Dr. Dodd Bell. Music from a carillon in the tower replaced their sounds.
The bells came to earth again on Feb. 16, 2011, during a major renovation of the church. The Revere Bell was returned to the grounds of the Academy where it belonged. On July 30, 2011, the Pleasant Hill Academy Revere Bell was rededicated in its latest home, a specially constructed gazebo and placed on the grounds of the Pioneer Hall Museum in Pleasant Hill.
Pioneer Hall Museum is presently closed to the public, but anyone can visit the Revere Bell. There, the story of its long journey is portrayed where visitors can “set a spell” on the benches in the gazebo and think about an experience this bell brings to mind.
