The Crossville City Council is still considering what its proposed indoor recreation center should include, but another question is being asked — how will the city pay for the $60 million-$65 million project?
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford asked city Finance Director Fred Houston Monday if the project could be paid for without raising taxes.
Houston was quick to answer, “I don’t think it can be done without raising taxes. I think you’re talking about having to raise taxes to pay your debt.”
It’s been estimated the city will need upward of $65 million for the project, though costs vary depending on the type of pool and other amenities included. Estimated payments on a $70 million loan is about $3.6 million a year for 30 years.
“We’ve done surveys — all that points to this is what people want. But, the price tag hasn’t been talked about,” Crawford said.
The city would also need to cover operational losses for the facility — as much as $840,000 in the first year, but reducing over time.
Houston said one penny on the city’s property tax rate generates about $45,000 to $50,000 in revenue.
Crawford said the highest estimates for the project — a worst-case scenario — would require as much as $1 more on the city’s property tax.
Right now, the city’s budget is about $12 million annually, with $3 million coming from the city’s property tax — currently 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rest comes from sales tax collections. And sales tax revenues have been coming in strong at about $100,000 a month more than budget estimates for the past several months — but expenses are also going up, Houston said.
“We really live off our sales tax,” Houston said.
Crawford encouraged members of the council to consider the cost and the implications for the city’s budget.
“That’s the conversation that we have to have,” Crawford said.
The city averages about $1 million each each in surplus revenue over expenses, Houston said. It also has a healthy fund balance with more than $20 million in reserves. That could help reduce the amount of funds borrowed, Crawford noted.
Financial adviser Larry Kidwell said there are financing options that may help make the project more affordable, including a longer finance term. He has also proposed investing bond proceeds to take advantage of favorable investment returns compared to interest rates.
“There’s options out there,” Crawford said.
Council member Scot Shanks Tuesday during the audit committee meeting said the $1 property tax figure had shocked him.
“That hit me,” he said. “I’ve wanted this all along, but to have to raise city property taxes 166%? I walked away from our meeting yesterday a little deflated.”
Shanks said Kidwell has suggested a more modest increase in property taxes — perhaps about 25%, a 15-cent increase on the current rate — and a second increase a second year.
“Then, he said there is going to be additional sales tax because of this thing,” Shanks said.
Crawford said, “It’s an investment.”
City Manager Greg Wood said the first stop on economic development tours in his prior community was the city’s fitness and aquatic center.
The council has also discussed seeing if Cumberland County, with a larger tax base, might have an interest in partnering on the project, though a proposal has not been made to the Cumberland County Commission.
Without partnerships, the city will bear the full cost of construction and operation of the indoor recreation center — and covering the shortfall between operating expenses and revenue.
The proposed facility would include two gyms, an indoor walking track, cardio and weight training areas, a multi-purpose court, meeting rooms and activity spaces. The three options consider variations on an aquatics program: one indoor leisure pool, an indoor competition pool and indoor leisure pool; or an indoor competition pool and indoor instructional pool with an outdoor leisure pool.
The operation cost estimates presented Monday include a single fee structure, ranging from $300 a year for youth to $600 for a household. However, the estimates did not consider tiered memberships for city residents, who would be supporting the facility through property taxes, and people living in the county or outside the county.
The estimates also include a capital investment of $150,000 to $200,000 a year to help pay for replacing cardio and weight equipment and other equipment at regular intervals.
All the options call for about 14 full-time employees estimated at $858,000 annually. Part-time employee needs vary on the type of pool selected and programming options, like after-school or summer youth programs.
None of the options results in a break-even operation. All require some funding to subsidize the recreation center. Darin Barr with Ballard King and Associates provided the operational loss for years 1-5, but he noted it would require about three years to reach typical use.
•Option 1: indoor leisure pool — Estimated construction, $52.5 million and estimated $60.5 million total project; estimated annual expenses of $2.4 million and revenue of $1.6 million, with an average subsidy of $662,233 for years 3-5.
•Option 2: indoor leisure pool and indoor competitive pool — Estimated construction, $57.8 million and estimated $65.8 million project cost; estimated annual expenses of $2.5 million and revenue of $1.7 million, with an average subsidy of $695,347 for years 3-5.
•Option 3: indoor instructional pool and competitive pool with an outdoor leisure pool — Estimated construction, $57.5 million and estimated $65.5 million project cost; estimated annual expenses of $2.6 million and revenue of $1.9 million, with an average subsidy of $476,088 for years 3-5.
Option 3 could have separate membership options for just the outdoor pool during the 12-week summer pool season.
Gavin Myers with Hughes Group Architects said option 3 offered the largest cost recovery because the outdoor pool would provide a bigger draw to the facility.
Barr said there are options to close the gap between revenue and expenses — but those come with trade offs. Higher fees could impact the number of people using the facility. More programs can drive revenue, but members do expect to be able to access services. The council could also consider a smaller building — perhaps removing the multi-purpose court.
“What do you want this to be?” Barr asked the council.
There can be options for phasing in amenities, like adding a third gym or waiting to build the outdoor pool, he said.
Shanks questioned the possibility of partnering with a private entity, such as a YMCA. Barr said there are facilities that operate with such management agreements, but the city would give up control of programming and other decisions.
“How much control do you want over the facility?” Barr asked. “Are you willing to hand the keys to the new car over to the operator and say do what you want to do with it?
“The more control you want … then you’re paying a management fee and a portion of the subsidy.”
Shanks and Council member Rob Harrison noted there are other amenities operated by the city that require a subsidy, like the Palace Theatre and the Crossville Depot.
“When you think about how big this is and the subsidy, that’s not so bad,” Shanks said. “But that’s not considering the debt service.”
His interest is in providing an indoor pool for the community, which is the most expensive part of the proposed facility.
Crawford noted that Manchester, TN, has invested $30 million to build a similar facility 26 years ago. Now, they’re debt free, having paid the building off early.
“Seeing what they’ve done in a similar community — I know it’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s going to be something that sustains us,” Crawford said.
Such amenities are important to drawing people to the community, he said, including medical specialists or new businesses as the workers look at what’s available locally.
People have moved away because of a lack of such amenities.
“As our budget is, this is not going to cash flow,” Crawford said.
Council member Mike Turner said the council would be the ones to “draw the heat” from residents of the city who say they wouldn’t use the facility.
“We’ll get both sides of it,” Turner said.
