Cumberland County homebuyers are facing higher prices to purchase a new home.
The five-year countywide property tax appraisal found property values have increased an average of 40-42% countywide, and that’s making it more challenging for people looking to make their first home purchase.
“We’ve got hundreds of people every day who move to Tennessee, and they’ve all got to live somewhere,” Ralph M. Perrey, executive director of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, told the Chronicle recently. “The last 10 or 12 years, as a nation, we have not built anywhere near the amount of housing we were building in the first decade of this century.”
That underproduction has led to an increase in demand and reduction in supply.
“That drives up prices. There’s no easy fix for that, either,” he said.
But THDA does have programs to help buyers purchase a home, particularly first-time homebuyers who are challenged by higher prices and reduced inventory.
“Our team has worked hard to make sure that we work with more lenders, more Realtors and nonprofits — the folks who are going to advise particularly that first-time buyer — so they’re aware of what we can do,” said Perrey.
THDA is the state’s housing finance agency, which is independently funded. It’s seen an increase in loans to Cumberland County residents and an increase in loan amounts in the county for 2022.
Overall, the agency has seen 150% more THDA-funded loans in the county in 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. Those loans average $147,245, up from $101,625 in 2021.
“We have more ways to help people,” Perrey said.
He noted many people may not realize that first-time homebuyers refers to anyone who has not owned a home in the past three years.
Other programs for military members and veterans do not have to be first-time homebuyers.
THDA offers a number of programs to help potential homebuyers who meet its criteria. Special programs target first-time homebuyers with mortgages and down payment assistance.
THDA offers 30-year mortgages with fixed rates. Applicants must have a credit score of at least 640 and meet household income and purchase price limits.
The Great Choice Home Loan can also be used to purchase off-site manufactured homes.
A household with one to two people can have an annual income of up to $68,600. A family of three or more can have an income of $78,960. The average THDA borrower in Cumberland County has a household income of $54,892.
“Especially now, when prices are higher and interest rates are up, but people still want to buy because both of those things are going to be higher next year, we want people to know that if you’re in this income category, you can qualify for one of our mortgages,” Perrey said. “Go to a lender that you like, because just about everybody offers us, and you’re going to get a competitive rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate, no-gimmick mortgage. And, we can help you with your down payment.”
THDA offers two down payment assistance options. The first is a $6,000 no-interest, no-payment loan that is forgiven at the end of 30 years or repaid when the home is sold or refinanced.
The second program covers up to 6% of the purchase price as a second mortgage repaid at the same interest rate as the primary mortgage.
“Generally speaking, it might add $25 to what your monthly payment is,” Perrey said. “This is an advantage for people in areas where housing prices are rising more steeply and they could use the help up front.”
Individuals will need a lower debt-to-income for the second option.
When the program was introduced in October, the agency saw an increase in its lending.
THDA loans can be used to purchase a home for up to $300,000 in Cumberland County.
While housing prices continue to rise, Perrey said it is still possible for potential buyers to purchase a home.
“It’s still possible for that first-time homebuyer to find a home that makes sense for their budget and our mortgage products, we hope, make it more affordable for folks to buy that first home,” Perrey said.
While the program is limited to first-time home buyers in Cumberland County, except for military members and veterans, THDA loans are available to any homebuyer meeting the lending requirements in Fentress, Morgan, Van Buren, White, Scott and Rhea counties. Maximum purchase price varies by county.
The program does require a homebuyer education class, available from approved counseling agencies like the Crossville Housing Authority or online. There may be a cost for this class.
Perrey said there are also programs available to current homeowners who experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19. The program can help homeowners get caught up on past-due mortgage payments.
“We can get them caught up,” Perrey said. “And if their finances still haven’t recovered, we can make mortgage payments for them for a period of time to give them a little more time to get back on their feet.”
The program launched in January and has distributed about $7 million to homeowners across the state.
The rental assistance program, designed to help renters catch up missed rental payments from the pandemic, is slowing, though funds are still available for those who qualify.
Perrey said, “We hope to get some flexibility for the funds we don’t need for that purpose to do other useful things, like encourage the development of housing at entry-level price points or more affordable rental properties.”
To learn more about THDA home ownership programs, visit thda.org.
