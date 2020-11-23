The afternoons are going to be rather mild this week with highs in the 50s. Early forecasts call for temperatures to be near 60 on Thanksgiving. Much colder weather will begin to flow into Tennessee next Sunday night.
Less than 2 inches of rain was recorded during the first three weeks of November. That is below normal. With the dry conditions and very low humidity, there has been an increase in the woods and grass fires.
Major changes with rain systems are being seen with the possibility of precipitation about every three days. Temperatures are expected to be much colder toward the end of November and the beginning of December.
Don’t be surprised if residents see the first snowflakes next Sunday night or during the day Monday. Readers will be kept updated on that system as this week goes on.
High temperatures early next week are expected to only be in the 30s and could drop to around 19 at night.
We are starting to see a build-up of snow cover in Siberia and the Central Asian republics, which could be a key indicator of how the North American winter turns out. A lot of snow in northern Russia usually equates to a cold, snowy outcome later in the winter in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.
Readers can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net with your weather questions or if you are looking for weather data. Don't forget the weather line at 931-707-5533.
