Teachers will start the school year with some new tools for helping students learn to read and grow important skills in English and language arts.
“It was education at its finest. Everybody was working together to make the best decision for our students,” said Dawn Hall, English-language arts instructional coach.
The textbooks in use last year by sixth grade through 12th grade were copyrighted in 2006, while kindergarten through fifth grade used books from 2008.
Because the books were so old, they didn’t align with current academic standards. Teachers were supplementing materials and working with grade-level teams, administrators and others to find materials that addressed the academic standards they needed to convey to students.
“It’s all here,” said Hall.
The systemwide textbook adoption cost $1.3 million.
A committee of more than 20 teachers evaluated different textbooks to recommend the materials for adoption by the school system.
“Teachers were heavily involved in this process,” Hall said.
They worked year-round to look through the textbooks and try out the content. They continued to meet and discuss what they liked and didn’t like about different options even when schools were closed due to the pandemic.
“I think if people knew 14 years ago that was the last time we were going to get a new book, the process would have been a little bit different,” Hall said. “We had so much research going in.”
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said the teachers were committed to the process.
“They gave countless hours to ensure they were vetting these materials to meet the needs of their students. It’s a hats-off to them to finish the process,” Maxwell said.
They chose Amplify CKLA for kindergarten-fifth grade and McGraw-Hill’s Study Sync series for sixth-12th grade.
Hall said the Amplify program has been used by highly successful school systems in Tennessee. It brings a new approach to reading instruction.
“It’s a mindset change in the basis of instruction,” Hall said. “It’s a knowledge-building program.”
Content comes from social studies and science.
“It gives them background knowledge so that when they come across those subjects in later years, they have the background knowledge to support them,” she said. “Research indicates the importance of background knowledge in the comprehension of reading text.”
Students will be learning about geology, historical figures, astronomy and more.
This content may be read aloud to the students.
When it comes to learning how to read, they’ll start by learning letter sounds before learning the symbol of those sounds.
“It’s a different approach, but the research behind it is very sound,” Hall said.
Rebecca Farley, supervisor of pre-K-8th grade instruction, said, “It’s all one program. In the past, we’ve used bits and pieces of everything. Now, we can use one program and get our phonics instruction and content in a one-stop-shop.”
Hall provided two days of training for teachers, another day for teachers who work with English language learners, and a half day of training for administrators who may be caught off guard by the shift in instruction.
“We wanted to give them an idea of the changes and understanding that what the teachers are based in research,” Hall said.
Classrooms may look different at the beginning of the year. For example, pictures of the alphabet won’t be on the wall — at first.
“Instead of saying, ‘That’s an M,’ we’re talking about what that sound is,” Hall said.
The curriculum was developed as an open source curriculum, with printing provided by CKLA. Amplify partnered with the publisher to provide the online component.
It’s divided into skills — sounds, letters and words — and knowledge — vocabulary, comprehension and knowledge building.
“In the knowledge building, you’re going to be reading or listening to material that is above grade level,” Hall said. “Research shows students can comprehend stories two or more grade levels above.
“So we’re going to build knowledge in diverse topics.”
The focus is understanding content.
In the skills section, the sounds-first approach builds students into readers.
“The thing that’s going to stand out is the vocabulary our children are learning,” Hall said. “And when it all comes together, it is so neat to see.”
The Study Sync series was highly recommended by the teachers. It offers integration with technology that allows teachers to tailor individual lessons to each student’s needs.
“You can identify students with language barriers, or identify language support with text summaries,” Hall explained. “The teacher can do this on their end and then the work is differentiated for the students. But the students are getting the same instruction.”
Scott Maddox, supervisor of 9-12 instruction and career and technical education, said teachers were excited with the new materials.
“The feedback I’ve been getting is that it’s going to be easier to differentiate instruction,” he said.
The units offer a selection of fiction and nonfiction, often grounded in current events. Audio, visual and video components connect with the reading text.
The books are also much lighter than past textbooks. They’re paperback and they use consumable workbooks that are integrated with Google Classroom.
That will help students with citing examples within the texts. They can circle or underline portions of the text to support their statements.
The company provided a half-day of training for teachers where they took them through tasks to familiarize them with the online and book components. Another half-day was spent working together to align novels to the textbooks, creating pacing guides and using the materials to identify student learning gaps.
“It offers a lot of remediation areas within the program,” Hall said. “Teachers have the autonomy to decide what materials they use because there are so many choices with each unit.”
Both series can easily integrate with online and virtual learning, Hall said.
“Our teachers were doing a lot of this because it is considered best practices,” she said. “The difference is now they’re not going to have to look at the material. They’re going to be able to spend more time thinking about the differentiation for the students.”
And though the program allows the teachers to change the reading level, all students get the same content.
Farley and Maddox thanked Hall for her work on the textbook adoption and implementation.
“The preparedness of our educators is a reflection of Mrs. Hall and the work she has done,” Farley said.
Hall said the teachers were eager to be a part of the process.
“We have some fabulous teachers, and we could not have completed this process without them,” she said.
Textbooks arrived last week. Textbook inventory clerk Marilyn Noelle meticulously organized 15,000 pounds of textbooks by school, awaiting pick up.
Maxwell said teachers were dealing with a number of challenges at the start of the year, but the new textbooks have brought a wave of excitement to the teachers and administrators.
“We’re thrilled,” said Maxwell. “We’re trying to carry on the promotion of literacy that has been at the core of what we all do.”
