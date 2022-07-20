Best efforts by Crossville emergency responders could not save the life of a Texas truck driver who died Tuesday morning when his truck rolled from its parking spot and traveled over him.
The incident occurred Tuesday around 10:46 a.m. in the parking lot used by Pilot Travel Plaza truckers on Antique Village Dr., according to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Newcomb’s preliminary report.
No other vehicles were involved in the mishap.
Frederick Holloway of Bonham, TX, had parked his Volvo D13 semi truck tractor trailer at the edge of the Pilot station near the Antique Village Mall on a slight grade.
The report states Holloway was behind the truck performing maintenance on the vehicle when, for unknown reasons, the truck started rolling backwards, jumped a concrete parking curb and down an embankment into the side of the Antique Village Mall building.
The truck traveled over the Holloway, resulting in his death.
Crossville Police responded to the scene and called the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team to conduct the investigation.
No additional information was available at press time.
