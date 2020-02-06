Testing of sinks and water fountains at Homestead Elementary School found two fixtures had elevated lead content.
The water fountains in the cafeteria and a nearby hallway have been removed from service pending repairs. Once repaired, the school system says they will retest to ensure water levels are below 20 parts per billion.
Testing is still planned at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
The state requires all schools built before Jan. 1, 1998, to have drinking water sources tested for lead.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, has also requested Brown Elementary be tested, though the school was built after that date.
The testing must be completed every two years. Testing at other schools required the replacement of three sinks in the boys bathroom at Pine View, the removal of a sink at Cumberland County High School, replacement of a sink in the library at North Cumberland Elementary and replacement of three sinks and one water fountain at Martin Elementary.
For more information about the lead testing program, parents may contact the school maintenance department at 931-484-5763.
