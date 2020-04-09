Cumberland County Criminal Court was empty of family and spectators when arraignment was held March 23.
Judge Wesley Bray, Attorney General Bryant Dunaway and a few private bar attorneys, present to sign their clients up for a new day, were the only persons present.
Some jail inmates who were being held on the new charges or without bond were also present.
As the docket was called, the following took place:
Set for trial
•Michael Howard Harville, sexual battery, official misconduct and assault, continued for motions on May 15 and set for trial June 8-9.
Probation violations
•Anthony Jorge Corson, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Michael David Cox, probation violation hearing continued to May 15.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violations, continued to May 8.
Motions/petitions
•Jerry Lynn Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal system and unlawful possession of a weapon, continued to May 15.
•Joseph David Sadula, auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, motion to revoke bond hearing continued to April 3.
Arraignment
•Isaac Benjamine Carreras, rape, statutory rape and rape of a child, continued to June 10.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and simple possession, continued to May 12.
•Derrick Kane Foister, two counts of criminal simulation, identity theft, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery by uttering, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500 and criminal impersonation, continued to May 15.
•Garry Lee Goodner, second offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to June. 10.
•Jordan Shae Howard, aggravated cruelty to animals, continued to May 12.
•Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 12.
•Sherry Louise King, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 12.
•Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to May 12.
•Joseph Oren Miller, identity theft, continued to May 12.
•Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 12.
•Bryan Dylan Poelakker, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 12.
•Steven Randall Presley, aggravated assault, simple possession of methamphetamine, violation of conditional release and unlawful possession of a weapon, continued to May 15.
•Joe Levi Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license, continued to May 15.
•Timothy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 12.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to May 12.
•Colby Dale Sandifer, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 12.
•Timothy Bruce Seber, driving under the influence, per se, continued to May 15.
•Crystal Gail Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 12.
•Joel Ryan Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 12.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to April 3.
•George Daniel Walker, driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to May 12.
•Jennifer LeeAnn Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 12.
•Carl Douglas Wolfe Jr., driving under the influence, continued to May 15.
Deadline docket
•Deborah Lynn Abnor, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 ounces of marijuana for sale in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of marijuana for delivery in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of Alprazolam for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of Alprazolam for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, continued to June 22.
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 15.
•Barbara Lynn Austin, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, continued to May 15.
•Ranata Nicole Brown, aggravated assault, continued to March 12.
•Carl Edward Carter, two counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault and evading arrest, continued to April 8.
•John Dewayne Casteell, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per se, and driving on a revoked license, continued to June 10.
•Mark George Chapman, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to April 24.
•Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., auto burglary, domestic assault, vandalism of up to $1,000 and aggravated stalking, continued to May 8.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 15.
•Kaitlyn Renee Green, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 15.
•Christopher Jose Gutierrez, statutory rape, continued to May 15.
•Kenneth Hile, driving under the influence, per se, continued to May 15.
•Steve James Jagneaux, aggravated assault, continued to May 15.
•Billy Ray Jenkins, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, continued to May 15.
•Ronald Sterling Lackey, aggravated robbery, continued to April 3.
•Brian Keith Medley, domestic assault and sexual battery, continued to May 15.
•Nicole LouAnn O’Neal, filing a false report of an emergency, continued to May 15.
•Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud, continued to May 15.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 15.
•Steven Randall Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, aggravated assault, evading arrest and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to May 15.
•Joe Levi Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and simple possession, continued to May 15.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 15.
•Joseph McDaniel Scarlett, felony possession of methamphetamine, assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, criminal impersonation and simple possession, continued to May 15.
•Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 10.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to May 15.
•Cecil Lee Smith, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per se and second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to May 15.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to June. 10.
•Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, continued to May 15.
•Justin Dylan Weaver, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to July 6.
•Donnie Whittenburg, aggravated assault, continued to May 15.
•Mickey Ja Wright, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, continued to May 12.
•Joseph Scott Wyatt, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 15.
Return with attorney
•Kelsey Lashay Brolles, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to May 15.
•Donald George Carter, theft of merchandise up to $1,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to May 12.
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 15.
•Dalton Lee Davis, felony possession of a Schedule 1 drug, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, continued to April 24 at which time Davis is to return to court with an attorney.
•Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to April 24 at which time Flowers is to return to court with an attorney.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 15.
•Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault, continued to April 24 at which time Lowery is to return to court with an attorney.
•Tonya Dawn McMahan, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to April 24 at which time McMahan is to return to court with an attorney.
•Trevor Marquel Murray, aggravated assault, continued to July 6.
•Tammy Machelle Perry, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 15.
•Mechelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to April 24 at which time Pyles is to return to court with an attorney.
•Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 6.
•Donnie Ray Smith, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to April 24 at which time Smith is to return with an attorney.
•Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest, continued to April 24 at which time Treadway is to return to court with an attorney.
•Cassandra Danielle Walker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to April 24 at which time Walker is to return to court with an attorney.
Continued boundover
The following persons have cases pending action of the grand jury and are to return to court on May 12: Andrew Lee Brock Sr., Donald George Carter, Theresa Barbara Combs, David Scott Kirkland, Brandon Dylan Poelakker, James Jeremiah Pugh, Ronald William Ripley (two cases), James Albert Sherrill Sr., Timothy Dalton Sloan, Devin Cody Stokes, Michael S. Tomes, Christopher Ryan Turbett, Jennifer Lee Watson and Chase Michael Anthony Welch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.