A Lake Tansi man was taken into custody after an extended armed standoff with law enforcement officers that escalated from a domestic incident. The situation ended when officers were able to take the suspect into custody, transport him to the hospital and then charged him upon release.
Robert Glenn Jordan, 39, 3226 War Path Dr., is charged with a single count of reckless endangerment, according to Deputy Tashia Stone’s report. He was placed under $5,000 bond and will answer to the charges in General Sessions Court.
It began when Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and Lake Tansi Police and Security officers were called to the scene during a domestic squabble. The domestic situation stemmed from an argument over a photo found on the man’s phone by his wife.
While en route, deputies received a second report from the residence stating a gun had been drawn and a shot fired into the floor of the residence. The wife and her children fled from the house and were shaken but otherwise unhurt.
Officers learned of the presence of several firearms and efforts to negotiate the man’s surrender failed. The Crossville Police/Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office combined SWAT team was called to the scene.
Parents of the suspect also talked with the suspect in an attempt to get him to exit the residence peacefully, Stone wrote in her report.
Sheriff Casey Cox said the suspect was taken into custody at a moment when officers spotted a fleeting opportunity to enter the residence. Jordan was taken to Cumberland Medical Center and treated in the emergency room for a laceration to the hand.
Investigator David Hamby took custody of the weapon that had been discharged and turned all guns to the suspect’s father.
Once released from the emergency room, Jordan was booked at the jail. He has since been released under bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.