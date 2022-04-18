The tennis courts at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School are in need of replacement, and estimates put the cost near $1 million.
“They’ll tear everything out and rebuild them,” Mary Kington, maintenance supervisor, told the building and grounds committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
While some courts are usable at this time, Kington said engineers had advised the cracking and splitting of the playing surface would continue across the entire court facility at both schools. Site work is needed to stabilize the ground before new courts are installed.
There are eight courts at CCHS, two of which are in good shape. Two are being worked on. Four are beyond repair, Kington said. Replacement would cost an estimated $525,000 with another $25,000 for fencing and gates.
At SMHS, there are six courts, and four are playable. Two are also unrepairable, Kington told the committee. Replacement is estimated at $400,000 with another $20,000 for fencing and gates.
“If we have a 15% increase, we’re over $1 million,” Kington said.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked if the replacement needed to include the current number of courts.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said the number of students participating in tennis teams would fluctuate from year to year, and the courts are also used by physical education classes.
“When you have 35 in a class, you need all the courts you can get,” he said.
Inman said the project needs to be referred to the budget committee. Kington said the court replacement is part of the maintenance budget plan, but board members were concerned if both courts could be replaced at the same time due to the cost.
““I don’t want a have and a have-not, and I don’t want to get into a situation where we wait four or five years because we couldn’t afford to do it now,” Inman said.
He asked if there is a way for the county to possibly assist with the cost, if necessary, without adding to the county’s maintenance of effort, a funding amount that must be maintained from year to year.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said the county has assisted with some special school projects over the years, including the renovation of Crab Orchard School in 2018.
Harris said she continues to receive more information on state funding for the school system next year and future years.
“The best plan is if we can find a way to do this in-house,” she said.
Kington also provided an estimate for bleachers for the football field at Martin Elementary. A set of aluminum bleachers that could seat 104 people would cost about $23,780, not including the cost of a concrete base for the bleachers.
Inman said he believed they would need at least twice that many seats.
His hope is to use the facility for middle school football, relieving some of the use of the CCHS football facilities, which hosts high school, middle school and community junior football leagues.
“It’s crazy to have this facility and not use it,” Inman said.
Kington will return with an estimate for a larger set of bleachers at the next meeting.
The committee also approved a request to install an LED media board at the SMHS football field. The large screen will replace the football field’s scoreboard. The football boosters are covering the $82,303 cost for the new equipment and installation.
Kington said she had reviewed the project with Tennessee Risk Management, which provides insurance for the school’s facilities, and they approved the project which will actually be a lighter weight than the current scoreboard.
The request will now go to the full board for consideration at its April 28 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.